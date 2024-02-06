Births 1/30/18

Son to Orrin D. and Haley E. Hawkins of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 8:22 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. Name, Orrin Beckham. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hawkins is the former Haley Morris, daughter of Mike and Cindi Morris. Hawkins is the son of Linda Ferris and John Hawkins.
Son to Kyle Brandon and Amber Michelle Karr of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:52 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. Name, Maxwell Joseph. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Karr is the former Amber Brands, daughter of Jeff and Darla Brands of New Madrid, Missouri. She is a speech language pathologist with Delta South Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Karr is the son of Joe and Patricia Burch of Marion, Arkansas. He is an agricultural banker with Regions Bank.
Son to Dorothy Jean Salley, Southeast Hospital, 12:05 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. Name, Ja'Quez Amar. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Second son. Salley is the daughter of Mary Meeks of Mound City, Illinois, and JoAnne Dixon of Mounds, Illinois.
Son to Gary Trenton and Amanda Dawn Birdwell of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 1:21 a.m. Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Name, Bryson Dominic. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Birdwell is the former Amanda Zimmerman, daughter of Melinda Zimmerman of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Here Today. Birdwell is the son of Darchia Mathis of Cape Girardeau and Gary Birdwell of Portageville, Missouri. He is employed by HAVCO.
Daughter to Chad Michael Scroggins and Ilah Elizabeth Thomas of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10:09 a.m. Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Name, Mila Storm. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Thomas is the daughter of Barbara Thomas and Ken Elfrink of Jackson. She is employed by Chateau Girardeau. Scroggins is the son of Barry Scroggins and Lisa Scroggins of Allen, Texas. He is employed by RM COCO.
Son to Dustin Alan and Megan Holly Salzman of Altenburg, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:34 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Name, Sterling Lee. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Salzman is the former Megan Foster, daughter of Nina Jolly of Oak Ridge. She is a nurse assistant at Saint Francis Medical Center. Salzman is the son of Phil Salzman of Scott City and Chrystal Reeves of Thebes, Illinois. He is a forklift operator at DHL.
