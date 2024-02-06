Births 1/30/18

Hawkins

Son to Orrin D. and Haley E. Hawkins of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 8:22 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. Name, Orrin Beckham. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hawkins is the former Haley Morris, daughter of Mike and Cindi Morris. Hawkins is the son of Linda Ferris and John Hawkins.

Karr

Son to Kyle Brandon and Amber Michelle Karr of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:52 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. Name, Maxwell Joseph. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Karr is the former Amber Brands, daughter of Jeff and Darla Brands of New Madrid, Missouri. She is a speech language pathologist with Delta South Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Karr is the son of Joe and Patricia Burch of Marion, Arkansas. He is an agricultural banker with Regions Bank.

Salley

Son to Dorothy Jean Salley, Southeast Hospital, 12:05 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. Name, Ja'Quez Amar. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Second son. Salley is the daughter of Mary Meeks of Mound City, Illinois, and JoAnne Dixon of Mounds, Illinois.