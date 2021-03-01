Births 1/3/21

Blunt

Daughter to Shawn Robert Blunt and Alyssa Grace Hillis of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:39 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Name, Delilah Grace. Weight, 4 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Hillis is the daughter of Cheri and Alvin Hillis of Sikeston, Missouri. She works at Menard's. Blunt is the son of the late Debra Blunt of Sikeston. He is employed by the Missouri National Guard and Hibbett Sports and is a student worker.

Waldo

Daughter to Nicholas Antonio Waldo and Somer Danielle Parsons of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:48 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Name, Liberty Ellen. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Parsons is the daughter of Connita Moore and William Parsons of Rolla, Missouri. Waldo is the son of Pamela Wheatley and Ronnie Wheatley of Benton.

Wiseman

Daughter to Jaymar Earl Wiseman and Chandra Alyce Brock of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:56 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. Name, Royalty Lauraya-Gene. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Brock is the daughter of David Peet and Laura Woodson of Cape Girardeau. Wiseman is the son of Marguerite Jones and James Wiseman of Cape Girardeau. He is a cook at Zaxby's.

Lipford

Daughter to Adrian Orin Lipford and Lexus Annette Helton of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:34 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. Name, Armani Juanita-May. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Helton is the daughter of LaTisha Brice and Matthew Brice of Sikeston. Lipford is the son of Christy Miller of Van Buren, Arkansas, and Michael Lipford of Gates, Tennessee. He works for Pyramid Roofing.

Brugger

Son to Ryan Martin and Morgan Elizabeth Brugger of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:56 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Name, Vincent Thomas. Weight, 9 pounds, 2 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Brugger is the former Morgan Schumer, daughter of Thomas and Debbie Schumer of Jackson. She is a registered nurse with Saint Francis Healthcare Systems. Brugger is the son of LeeAnn and Randy Brugger of Cape Girardeau. He is a plant technician at Procter & Gamble.

Wadley

Daughter to Caleb Ryan and Cassidy Le Wadley of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:18 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Name, Malani Mai. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Wadley is the former Cassidy McMichael, daughter of Francine McMichael and Danny McMichael of The Colony, Texas. Wadley is active duty Army at Fort Bliss, Texas. He is the son of James David Wadley and Rhonda Wadley of Cape Girardeau.