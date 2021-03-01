Births 1/3/21

Daughter to Shawn Robert Blunt and Alyssa Grace Hillis of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:39 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Name, Delilah Grace. Weight, 4 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Hillis is the daughter of Cheri and Alvin Hillis of Sikeston, Missouri. She works at Menard's. Blunt is the son of the late Debra Blunt of Sikeston. He is employed by the Missouri National Guard and Hibbett Sports and is a student worker.
Daughter to Nicholas Antonio Waldo and Somer Danielle Parsons of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:48 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Name, Liberty Ellen. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Parsons is the daughter of Connita Moore and William Parsons of Rolla, Missouri. Waldo is the son of Pamela Wheatley and Ronnie Wheatley of Benton.
Daughter to Jaymar Earl Wiseman and Chandra Alyce Brock of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:56 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. Name, Royalty Lauraya-Gene. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Brock is the daughter of David Peet and Laura Woodson of Cape Girardeau. Wiseman is the son of Marguerite Jones and James Wiseman of Cape Girardeau. He is a cook at Zaxby's.
Daughter to Adrian Orin Lipford and Lexus Annette Helton of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:34 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. Name, Armani Juanita-May. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Helton is the daughter of LaTisha Brice and Matthew Brice of Sikeston. Lipford is the son of Christy Miller of Van Buren, Arkansas, and Michael Lipford of Gates, Tennessee. He works for Pyramid Roofing.
Son to Ryan Martin and Morgan Elizabeth Brugger of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:56 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Name, Vincent Thomas. Weight, 9 pounds, 2 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Brugger is the former Morgan Schumer, daughter of Thomas and Debbie Schumer of Jackson. She is a registered nurse with Saint Francis Healthcare Systems. Brugger is the son of LeeAnn and Randy Brugger of Cape Girardeau. He is a plant technician at Procter & Gamble.
Daughter to Caleb Ryan and Cassidy Le Wadley of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:18 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Name, Malani Mai. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Wadley is the former Cassidy McMichael, daughter of Francine McMichael and Danny McMichael of The Colony, Texas. Wadley is active duty Army at Fort Bliss, Texas. He is the son of James David Wadley and Rhonda Wadley of Cape Girardeau.
Son to Darren Michael and Sydney Justine VanGennip of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:40 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Name, Tate Lanson. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Second son. Mrs. VanGennip is the former Sydney Eeftink, daughter of Brian and Beth Eeftink of Leopold, Missouri. She is a registered nurse with the Bell City (Missouri) School District. VanGennip is the son of the late David and the late Darlene VanGennip of Advance. He is a control room operator at Buzzi Unicem.
Son to Nicholaos Adam and Ellen JoAnn Petry of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:53 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. Name, Tyr Jordan. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Petry is the former Ellen Petty. She and her husband both work at Walmart.
Daughter to Jacob Junior Lynn and Amber Star O'Guin of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:49 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Name, Charleigh Dianna Starr. Weight, 11 pounds, .7 ounces. First child. Mrs. O'Guin is the former Amber Hafford, daughter of Deborah Hafford and Charles Hafford of Sikeston. O'Guin is the son of Tracey Gromer of Wappapello, Missouri, and Edward O'Guin of New Madrid, Missouri. He is a maintenance mechanic at Nutrien.
Son to Alexander Kane and Alisha Diane Zilafro of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:07 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Name, Emerick Kane. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Zilafro is the former Alisha Williams, daughter or Rose Williams of Benton, Missouri. She is a receptionist at Regency Management, Inc. Zilafro is the son of Cheryl Heuring of Bertrand, Missouri, and Joe Zilafro of Mitchell, Indiana. He is shipping manager at Cape Electrical Supply.
Son to Brittin Skylar Western and Mandy Earleen Wilson of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:33 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. Name, Jordan Carlos. Weight, 5 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Wilson is the daughter of Sheila Wilson and Dan Wilson of Sikeston. Western is the son of Irene Watkins and Henry Razor of Sikeston. He is a home maker with Always First In-Home Service.
Daughter to Miranda Dee Hyde of Altenburg, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:49 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Name, Dylanie Mae. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Hyde is the daughter of Stephanie Goodman of New Wells and Mark Hyde of Festus, Missouri.