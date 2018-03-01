All sections
RecordsJanuary 3, 2018

Births 1/3/18

Daughter to David J. and Hilary M. Rhoden of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:43 a.m. Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. Name, Evelyn Claire. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Rhoden is the former Hilary Elders, daughter of Gary and Tammy Elders of Scott City. Rhoden is the son of Douglas and Dana Gibbar of Perryville, Missouri.

Rhoden

Daughter to David J. and Hilary M. Rhoden of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:43 a.m. Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. Name, Evelyn Claire. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Rhoden is the former Hilary Elders, daughter of Gary and Tammy Elders of Scott City. Rhoden is the son of Douglas and Dana Gibbar of Perryville, Missouri.

Fletcher

Son to Jerry Lee Harris Fletcher and Porsche Chevell Pratt of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:18 a.m. Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. Name, Sincere Cartier Harris. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Third child, second son. Pratt is the daughter of Tianger Moore and Frederick Evans of Charleston, Missouri. She employed by Havco Wood Products. Fletcher is the son of Sherry Timmons and Jerry Harris of Sikeston, Missouri.

Keller

Son to Kyle Lane Keller and Heather Blake West of Burfordville, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:51 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. Name, Kingston Carter. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. West is the daughter of Wink and Tammy West of Jackson. She is employed by AT&T. Keller is the son of Travis and Keri Keller of Oak Ridge. He employed by Scott County corrections.

Births
