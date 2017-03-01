Births 1/3/17

Daughter to Kevin R. and Ashley S. Westmoreland Jr. of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. Name, Maggie Lou. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Second daughter. Mrs. Westmoreland is the former Ashley Buchheit, daughter of Stan and Cheri Buchheit of Chester, Illinois, and Peggy Valleroy of Perryville. Westmoreland is the son of Scott and Tammy Vernon of Perryville.
Son to Daniel Clarence and Anna Elizabeth Maasen of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:29 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. Name, Reece Bennett. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Maasen is the former Anna Scott, daughter of Mark and Jan Scott of Wentzville, Missouri. Maasen is the son of Gary and Lori Maasen of O'Fallon, Missouri. He is worship minister for First Baptist Church in Jackson.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.