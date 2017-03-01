Births 1/3/17

Maasen

Son to Daniel Clarence and Anna Elizabeth Maasen of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:29 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. Name, Reece Bennett. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Maasen is the former Anna Scott, daughter of Mark and Jan Scott of Wentzville, Missouri. Maasen is the son of Gary and Lori Maasen of O'Fallon, Missouri. He is worship minister for First Baptist Church in Jackson.