Births 1/29/19

Son to Thomas and Brittany Thorpe of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:48 a.m. Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. Name, Thomas Dewey IV. Weight, 7 pounds, 3.6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Thorpe is the daughter of Rita Todd and Geno Baugher of Cape Girardeau and Geraldine and Billy Todd of Cape Girardeau. She works for Comfort Care. Thorpe is the son of Stephanie and Bobby Browner of Piggott, Arkansas, and Thomas and Sherry Thorpe of Gulfport, Mississippi. He is employed by Plaza Tire Service.
Son to Alyssa Caines of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:28 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Name, Silas Alaric. Weight, 7 pounds, 5.9 ounces. First child. Caines is the daughter of Lori Noon of Matthews, Missouri. She works at the AT&T Call Center.
