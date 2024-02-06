All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsJanuary 30, 2019

Births 1/29/19

Son to Thomas and Brittany Thorpe of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:48 a.m. Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. Name, Thomas Dewey IV. Weight, 7 pounds, 3.6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Thorpe is the daughter of Rita Todd and Geno Baugher of Cape Girardeau and Geraldine and Billy Todd of Cape Girardeau. She works for Comfort Care. Thorpe is the son of Stephanie and Bobby Browner of Piggott, Arkansas, and Thomas and Sherry Thorpe of Gulfport, Mississippi. He is employed by Plaza Tire Service...

Southeast Missourian

Thorpe

Son to Thomas and Brittany Thorpe of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:48 a.m. Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. Name, Thomas Dewey IV. Weight, 7 pounds, 3.6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Thorpe is the daughter of Rita Todd and Geno Baugher of Cape Girardeau and Geraldine and Billy Todd of Cape Girardeau. She works for Comfort Care. Thorpe is the son of Stephanie and Bobby Browner of Piggott, Arkansas, and Thomas and Sherry Thorpe of Gulfport, Mississippi. He is employed by Plaza Tire Service.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Caines

Son to Alyssa Caines of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:28 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Name, Silas Alaric. Weight, 7 pounds, 5.9 ounces. First child. Caines is the daughter of Lori Noon of Matthews, Missouri. She works at the AT&T Call Center.

Story Tags
Births
Advertisement
Related
RecordsNov. 23
Police report 11-23-24
RecordsNov. 22
Police report 11-22-24
RecordsNov. 21
Police report 11-21-24
BirthsNov. 18
Birth 11-19-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Police report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Police report 11-9-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy