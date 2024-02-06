Births 1/29/18

Son to Jarad Mitchell and Sarah Elizabeth Pourney of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 7:17 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. Name, Mitchell Joseph. Weight, 9 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Pourney is the former Sarah Riley, daughter of Bill and Susan Riley of Jackson. She is a reading teacher with the Cape Girardeau School District. Pourney is the son of Sherri Pourney and Terry Pourney of Jackson. He is a registered nurse with Lifecare Center of America.
Son to Tyler Thorn and Sheila Denyal Perkins of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:06 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. Name, Mason Paris. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Fourth child, first son. Mrs. Perkins is the former Sheila Gillespie, daughter of Sheila and Wilbur Gillespie of Sikeston. Perkins is employed by Unilever.
Son to Stuart Thomas and Amber Joy Kassel of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:21 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. Name, Cole Thomas. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Kassel is the former Amber Hughey, daughter of Mike Hughey and Autumn Hughey of Altenburg, Missouri. She is a digital-ad specialist at the Southeast Missourian. Kassel is the son of Randy Kassel and Barb Kassel of Perryville. He is a farmer with R&R Miesner Dairy.
