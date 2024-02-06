Births 1/29/18

Perkins

Son to Tyler Thorn and Sheila Denyal Perkins of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:06 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. Name, Mason Paris. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Fourth child, first son. Mrs. Perkins is the former Sheila Gillespie, daughter of Sheila and Wilbur Gillespie of Sikeston. Perkins is employed by Unilever.

Kassel

Son to Stuart Thomas and Amber Joy Kassel of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:21 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. Name, Cole Thomas. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Kassel is the former Amber Hughey, daughter of Mike Hughey and Autumn Hughey of Altenburg, Missouri. She is a digital-ad specialist at the Southeast Missourian. Kassel is the son of Randy Kassel and Barb Kassel of Perryville. He is a farmer with R&R Miesner Dairy.