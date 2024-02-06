Births 1/28/24

Shelton

Son to Jacob and Chloe Shelton of Jackson, Mercy Hospital Southeast, 1:46 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. Name, Elliott Jacob. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Shelton is the daughter of Jennifer Moore and Charles David Moore Jr. of St. Louis. Shelton is the son of Weldon and Laura Saupe of Shawneetown and Rodney Bruce Shelton Jr. of Portageville. He works at Mercy Hospital Southeast.

Chou

Son to Ethan Chou and He "Annie" Ren of Cape Girardeau, Mercy Hospital Southeast, 7:51 a.m. Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. Name, David Ren. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Second son. Ren is the daughter of Xiaofeng He and Yuwei Ren of Shenyang, China. She is a media assistant at Franklin Elementary School. Chou is the son of Peiling Chou and Dr. Sebastian Chou of Carbondale, Illinois.

Jones

Son to Ethan Jones and Diana Shoemaker of Sikeston, Mercy Hospital Southeast, 2:44 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Name, William. Weight, 9 pounds, 2.3 ounces. Third son. Shoemaker is the daughter of Tracey and Jerry Baker of Lilbourn, Rocky Shoemaker of Oran and Cary and Rhonda Stewart of Malden. She works for Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corporation. Jones is the son of Robert Jones of Sikeston. He is employed by Dollar Tree.