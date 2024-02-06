Births 1/28/24

Son to Stacey and Skyler Choka of Cape Girardeau, Mercy Hospital Southeast, 11:34 a.m. Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Name, Chase Joseph. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Third son. Skyler is the daughter Rick Moll and Robin Moll of Perryville. She works at Mercy Hospital Southeast. Stacey is the daughter of Susan Choka and Joe Choka of Jackson. She is employed by Academy Sports.
Son to Christopher and Rachael Clark of Cape Girardeau, Mercy Hospital Southeast, 11:14 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. Name, Elijah Kent. Weight, 5 pounds. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Clark is the daughter of Bill and Rhonda Daniels of Advance and Scott and Anna Pfromm of Algonac, Michigan. Clark is the son of Paul and Michelle Chapman of Bradford, Ohio, and Sandra Clark of Puxico. He is employed by Southeast Correctional Center in Charleston.
Son to Jacob and Chloe Shelton of Jackson, Mercy Hospital Southeast, 1:46 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. Name, Elliott Jacob. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Shelton is the daughter of Jennifer Moore and Charles David Moore Jr. of St. Louis. Shelton is the son of Weldon and Laura Saupe of Shawneetown and Rodney Bruce Shelton Jr. of Portageville. He works at Mercy Hospital Southeast.
Son to Ethan Chou and He "Annie" Ren of Cape Girardeau, Mercy Hospital Southeast, 7:51 a.m. Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. Name, David Ren. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Second son. Ren is the daughter of Xiaofeng He and Yuwei Ren of Shenyang, China. She is a media assistant at Franklin Elementary School. Chou is the son of Peiling Chou and Dr. Sebastian Chou of Carbondale, Illinois.
Son to Ethan Jones and Diana Shoemaker of Sikeston, Mercy Hospital Southeast, 2:44 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Name, William. Weight, 9 pounds, 2.3 ounces. Third son. Shoemaker is the daughter of Tracey and Jerry Baker of Lilbourn, Rocky Shoemaker of Oran and Cary and Rhonda Stewart of Malden. She works for Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corporation. Jones is the son of Robert Jones of Sikeston. He is employed by Dollar Tree.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.