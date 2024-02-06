Births 1/28/21

Son to John and Tavisha Kolade of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:49 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Name, Jaylen Ayodeji. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Kolade is the daughter of Vannett Maxwell of Howardville, Missouri. Kolade is the son of Taiwo Kolade.
Son to Cory and Stephanie Buchheit of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:29 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Name, Rhett Nicholas. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Second son. Mrs. Buchheit is the daughter of Elaine Winschel-Huhn of Perryville and the late Martin Winschel. Buchheit is the son of Nicholas Buchheit and Renee Buchheit of Perryville. Mr. and Mrs. Buchheit are both employed by SEMO Tank/Baker Equipment.
Son to Cody and Jessie Green of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Name, Elijah James. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Green is the daughter of Kevin and Marci Mann of Jackson. She works at the Safe House. Green is the son of Kevin and Janice Green of Millersville. He is employed by Southern Bank.
Son to Austin Stafford and Kayley Bucholtz of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:16 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Name, Elijah. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Bucholtz is the daughter of Diona Bucholtz and Gary Bucholtz of Marble Hill. Stafford is the son of Patricia Smith and David Smith of Scott City. He is self-employed.
Son to Tristan and Alissa Newell of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 3:51 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Name, Braxton Micheal. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Newell is the daughter of Kia Bowen and Sean Bomar of Jackson. Newell is the son of Tara Koehler and Ike Newell of Marble Hill. He works for Delta Companies.
Son to Cory and Callie Borders of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 10:48 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Name, Canyon Levi. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Borders is the daughter of Traci Bollinger of Benton, Missouri, and the late Danny Bollinger. She works at Missouri Delta Medical Center. Borders is the son of Theresa Borders of East Prairie, Missouri, and the late Ronald Kyle Borders. He is employed by Nestle Purina.
Son to Tyler and Katie Lorberg of Gordonville, Southeast Hospital, 1:27 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Name, Rhett Thomas. Weight, 9 pounds, 3 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Lorberg is the daughter of Jim and Debbie Matthews of Jackson. She is a wealth planner at The Private Client Group at Bank of Missouri. Lorberg is the son of Jeff and DeAnn Lorberg of Gordonville. He is a farmer at Lorberg Farms.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.