Births 1/28/21

Kolade

Son to John and Tavisha Kolade of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:49 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Name, Jaylen Ayodeji. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Kolade is the daughter of Vannett Maxwell of Howardville, Missouri. Kolade is the son of Taiwo Kolade.

Buchheit

Son to Cory and Stephanie Buchheit of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:29 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Name, Rhett Nicholas. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Second son. Mrs. Buchheit is the daughter of Elaine Winschel-Huhn of Perryville and the late Martin Winschel. Buchheit is the son of Nicholas Buchheit and Renee Buchheit of Perryville. Mr. and Mrs. Buchheit are both employed by SEMO Tank/Baker Equipment.

Green

Son to Cody and Jessie Green of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Name, Elijah James. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Green is the daughter of Kevin and Marci Mann of Jackson. She works at the Safe House. Green is the son of Kevin and Janice Green of Millersville. He is employed by Southern Bank.