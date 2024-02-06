Births 1/28/18

Daughter to Wael and Aimee Renee Crowley of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:49 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017. Name, Skye Ann. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Crowley is the daughter of Richard and Robin Crowley of Oak Ridge and Deborah Crowley of East Prairie, Missouri. Crowley is the son of Fathi Hilo and Nehad Hilo of Amman, Jordan. He is employed by TNT Plastics.
Daughter to Matthew Paul Glastetter and Kaylee Lynn Householder of Millersville, Southeast Hospital, 7:34 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. Name, Jacey Lynn. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Householder is the daughter of KaTina Felty of Cape Girardeau and Jeff Householder of Mobile, Alabama. Glastetter is the son of Becky Pobst of Cape Girardeau and Kenny and Lori Glastetter of Chaffee, Missouri. Householder and Glastetter both work for the U.S. Postal Service.
Daughter to Michael Shea Jones and Veronica Elisabeth Stinnette of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:39 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. Name, Avianna Desiree. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Stinnette and Jones are employed by the Community Counseling Center.
Daughter to Jeramy Lee and Cassie Dawn Svehla of Old Appleton, Southeast Hospital, 12:46 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. Name, Josie Mae. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Svehla is the former Cassie Scott, daughter of Carmolette Seabaugh of Oak Ridge. She is a scheduler at Cape Surgical Clinic. Svehla is the son of Donna Price of Perryville, Missouri. He is a truck driver at Hull Trucking.
Daughter to Blaine Scott and Kacey Ann Davis of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. Name, Kaydence Maeverse. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Davis is the former Kacey Shultz, daughter of Kim and Randy Shultz of Jackson. She is the self-employed owner/operator of Kaleidoscope Kids, an in-home preschool. Davis is the son of Wayne Davis of East Prairie, Missouri, and Mary and Joe Muhlfeld of Oak Ridge. He is employed in physical therapy at Health Facilities Rehab.
Daughter to Taylor Wayne Lincoln and Eugenia Michelle Cureton of Patton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. Name, Chaselynn Michelle. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Second daughter. Cureton is the daughter of Shelley Williams of Patton. She works at Crossroads. Lincoln is the son of Toni Haertling of Perry County, Missouri. He is employed by PB Construction.
Daughter to Andrew Thomas and Melissa Diann Jordan of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:32 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. Name, Adalyn Nichole. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Jordan is the former Melissa Schaper, daughter of Tammy Schaper of Jackson. Jordan is the son of Kevin and Carol Jordan of Jackson. He is a chemical operator at BioKyowa.
