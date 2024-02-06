Births 1/28/18

Crowley

Daughter to Wael and Aimee Renee Crowley of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:49 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017. Name, Skye Ann. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Crowley is the daughter of Richard and Robin Crowley of Oak Ridge and Deborah Crowley of East Prairie, Missouri. Crowley is the son of Fathi Hilo and Nehad Hilo of Amman, Jordan. He is employed by TNT Plastics.

Glastetter

Daughter to Matthew Paul Glastetter and Kaylee Lynn Householder of Millersville, Southeast Hospital, 7:34 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. Name, Jacey Lynn. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Householder is the daughter of KaTina Felty of Cape Girardeau and Jeff Householder of Mobile, Alabama. Glastetter is the son of Becky Pobst of Cape Girardeau and Kenny and Lori Glastetter of Chaffee, Missouri. Householder and Glastetter both work for the U.S. Postal Service.

Jones

Daughter to Michael Shea Jones and Veronica Elisabeth Stinnette of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:39 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. Name, Avianna Desiree. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Stinnette and Jones are employed by the Community Counseling Center.