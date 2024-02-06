All sections
January 25, 2020

Births 1/26/20

Driskell

Son to Ryan Driskell and Briana Reiminger of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 6:07 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Name, Wade Isaac. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first son. Reiminger is the daughter of Kevin Reiminger of Cape Girardeau and Kendra Brown of Jackson. She works at Community Day School. Driskell is the son of Kevin and Jennifer Eudy of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Century Casino.

Long

Daughter to Cherokee Long of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:31 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Name, Remington Faith. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Long is the daughter of Sherri and Lance Gragg of Cape Girardeau and Jimmy Long of Patton, Missouri. She works at Tractors.

