Births 1/26/20

Son to Ryan Driskell and Briana Reiminger of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 6:07 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Name, Wade Isaac. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first son. Reiminger is the daughter of Kevin Reiminger of Cape Girardeau and Kendra Brown of Jackson. She works at Community Day School. Driskell is the son of Kevin and Jennifer Eudy of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Century Casino...