Births 1/26/17

Noble

Daughter to Cody Dewayne Noble and Lacey Denise Land of Dexter, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 3:28 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. Name, Willow Nicole. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Land is the daughter of Margaret Rogers and Shannon Rogers of Cordeal, Georgia. Noble is the son of Rosie Noble and Michael Kirkland of Dexter and Scott and Heather Noble of Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Schlosser

Son to Derrick R. and Logan D. Schlosser of Whitewater, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. Name, McCoy. Weight, 5 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Schlosser is the former Logan Koch, daughter of Kent and Tonya Koch of Whitewater. She is employed by Hair Clips. Schlosser is the son of Rick and Karen Schlosser of Scott City. He is employed by Kelso Milling.

Hargrove

Daughter to Harley D. Hargrove of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:03 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. Name, Gabriella Lynn. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Hargrove is the daughter of Stacey and Ronne Brawner of Oran and Jim Hargrove of Sikeston, Missouri. She is a certified nursing assistant and a medical technician.