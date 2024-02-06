Births 1/26/17

Daughter to Cody Dewayne Noble and Lacey Denise Land of Dexter, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 3:28 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. Name, Willow Nicole. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Land is the daughter of Margaret Rogers and Shannon Rogers of Cordeal, Georgia. Noble is the son of Rosie Noble and Michael Kirkland of Dexter and Scott and Heather Noble of Hot Springs, Arkansas.
Son to Derrick R. and Logan D. Schlosser of Whitewater, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. Name, McCoy. Weight, 5 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Schlosser is the former Logan Koch, daughter of Kent and Tonya Koch of Whitewater. She is employed by Hair Clips. Schlosser is the son of Rick and Karen Schlosser of Scott City. He is employed by Kelso Milling.
Daughter to Harley D. Hargrove of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:03 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. Name, Gabriella Lynn. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Hargrove is the daughter of Stacey and Ronne Brawner of Oran and Jim Hargrove of Sikeston, Missouri. She is a certified nursing assistant and a medical technician.
Son to Garrett Dean and Katie Marie Fritsche of Frohna, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:01 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. Name, Lucas Dean. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Fritsche is the former Katie Winter, daughter of Richard and Lisa Winter of Pocahontas. She is a surgery nurse at SoutheastHEALTH. Fritsche is the son of Les and Kim Fritsche of Frohna. He is assistant manager of Bowman Milling Co.
Daughter to Tyler Louis and Jessica Ann Craiglow of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. Name, Josie Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Craiglow is the former Jessica Ross, daughter of Mike Sticht and Lynette Sticht of Cape Girardeau. Craiglow is the son of Laurel Poston of Cape Girardeau and Dale Rodgers of Jackson. He is employed by the Ste. Genevieve Modoc Ferry.
Daughter to Dan L. and Katelyn D. Abner of Bell City, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. Name, Lucy Jean. Weight, 9 pounds, 6 ounces. Fourth daughter. Mrs. Abner is the former Katelyn Johnson, daughter of Jane Johnson of Keller, Texas, and Chris Johnson of Cape Girardeau. Abner is the son of Don and Tris Abner of Bell City. He is network administrator at Gibson Recovery Center.
