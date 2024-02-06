Births 1/25/17

Williams

Son to Daniel Straughter and Mylisha Shaquan Williams of Charleston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:57 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. Name, DeJay Tyrese. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Third son. Williams is the daughter of Loretta and Ron Gary of Charleston. She is employed by New Frontier Home Health Care. Straughter is the son of Lilly and Larry Smith of Charleston.

Ivie

Daughter to Ted Joseph and Sarah Katelyn Ivie of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. Name, Olive Lora. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Mrs. Ivie is the former Sarah Metje, daughter of Kirk Metje and Kandee Oliver of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered nurse at SoutheastHEALTH. Ivie is the son of Richie Ivie and Kim Kellams Ivie of Portageville, Missouri. He is a paramedic with the New Madrid County Ambulance District.