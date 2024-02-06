Births 1/25/17

Son to Daniel Straughter and Mylisha Shaquan Williams of Charleston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:57 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. Name, DeJay Tyrese. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Third son. Williams is the daughter of Loretta and Ron Gary of Charleston. She is employed by New Frontier Home Health Care. Straughter is the son of Lilly and Larry Smith of Charleston.
Daughter to Ted Joseph and Sarah Katelyn Ivie of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. Name, Olive Lora. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Mrs. Ivie is the former Sarah Metje, daughter of Kirk Metje and Kandee Oliver of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered nurse at SoutheastHEALTH. Ivie is the son of Richie Ivie and Kim Kellams Ivie of Portageville, Missouri. He is a paramedic with the New Madrid County Ambulance District.
Son to Joshua Millard and Laurel Fullmer McClelland of Zalma, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:07 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. Name, Toby Zene. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. McClelland is the former Laurel Martin, daughter of Vic Martin and Kathy Fullmer of Perryville, Missouri. She is quality-control manager for Heartland Asphalt Materials. McClelland is the son of Robert McClelland of Houston. He is a field technician with Erb Equipment Co.
Daughter to Brandon M. Depree and Tracey R. Adams of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:44 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. Name, Brayl Rubylee. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Fourth child, third daughter. Adams is employed by SSI. Depree is a grill cook at Cracker Barrel.
