Births 1/24/17

Jamieson

Daughter to Mackinzie Waiburn Jamieson and Brittany Danielle Spencer of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Name, Rosalee Scarlett. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Spencer is the daughter of Crystal Brown of Advance, Missouri, and James Jones of Chaffee, Missouri. Jamieson is the son of Diane and Jeremiah Jamieson of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Fisher Auto Parts.

Woods

Son to Darin Earl and Rebecca Suzanne Woods of Oran, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:21 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Name, Victor Monroe. Weight, 9.6 pounds. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Woods is the former Rebecca Sindle, daughter of James and Suzanne Sindle of Oran. She is a nurse at Community Counseling Center. Woods is the son of Sharon and Gordon Hodge of Marble Hill, Missouri. He works in distribution at Rubbermaid.