Births 1/24/17

Son to Bobby Jean Taylor Jr. and Cora Elizabeth Schmidt of Oran, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:26 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Name, Case Lawrence. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Schmidt is the daughter of Matthew Schmidt of Sikeston, Missouri, and the late Melissa Schmidt of Sikeston. She is employed by M Kay Supply of Benton, Missouri. Taylor is the son of Bobby Taylor Sr. of East Prairie, Missouri, and Penny Taylor of Matthews, Missouri.
Daughter to Mackinzie Waiburn Jamieson and Brittany Danielle Spencer of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Name, Rosalee Scarlett. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Spencer is the daughter of Crystal Brown of Advance, Missouri, and James Jones of Chaffee, Missouri. Jamieson is the son of Diane and Jeremiah Jamieson of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Fisher Auto Parts.
Son to Darin Earl and Rebecca Suzanne Woods of Oran, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:21 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Name, Victor Monroe. Weight, 9.6 pounds. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Woods is the former Rebecca Sindle, daughter of James and Suzanne Sindle of Oran. She is a nurse at Community Counseling Center. Woods is the son of Sharon and Gordon Hodge of Marble Hill, Missouri. He works in distribution at Rubbermaid.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.