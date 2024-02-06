Births 1/23/19

Lincoln

Twin daughters to Taylor Wayne Lincoln and Eugenia Michelle Cureton of Patton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. Kaylin Rae was born at 8:28 p.m., and weighed 3 pounds, 3 ounces. Kylin Hope was born at 8:42 p.m., and weighed 4 pounds, 6 ounces. Third and fourth daughters. Cureton is the daughter of Ronnie and Shelley Williams of Patton. Lincoln is the son of Dan and Toni Haertling of Perryville, Missouri, and Joe Lincoln of Patton. He works for BBL Construction.