RecordsJanuary 23, 2019

Births 1/23/19

Son to Joshua David and Heather Marie Hahn of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:37 a.m. Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. Name, Jase Charles. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Hahn is the former Heather Adams, daughter of Allen and Mary Adams of St. Mary, Missouri. Hahn is the son of Kyle and Anne Hahn of Marble Hill, Missouri.

Southeast Missourian

Hahn

Son to Joshua David and Heather Marie Hahn of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:37 a.m. Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. Name, Jase Charles. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Hahn is the former Heather Adams, daughter of Allen and Mary Adams of St. Mary, Missouri. Hahn is the son of Kyle and Anne Hahn of Marble Hill, Missouri.

Lincoln

Twin daughters to Taylor Wayne Lincoln and Eugenia Michelle Cureton of Patton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. Kaylin Rae was born at 8:28 p.m., and weighed 3 pounds, 3 ounces. Kylin Hope was born at 8:42 p.m., and weighed 4 pounds, 6 ounces. Third and fourth daughters. Cureton is the daughter of Ronnie and Shelley Williams of Patton. Lincoln is the son of Dan and Toni Haertling of Perryville, Missouri, and Joe Lincoln of Patton. He works for BBL Construction.

Births
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

