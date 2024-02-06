Births 1/23/18

Matthews

Daughter to Michael Aaron and Julie Eileen Matthews of Gordonville, Southeast Hospital, 9:17 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. Name, Melanie Anne. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces Second daughter. Mrs. Matthews is the former Julie Deneke, daughter of James and Debbie Deneke of Gordonville. She is a teacher at Cape Girardeau Central High School. Matthews is the son of Harold and Wanda Matthews of Burfordville. He is a pipefitter with ANW Refrigeration.

Tackett

Daughter to Robert Dewayne and Denise Erica Tackett of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:29 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. Name, Erica Lynn Sue Kay. Weight, 6 pounds, 1 ounce. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Tackett is the former Denise Carrothers.

Stearns

Daughter to Michael Arthur and Nicole Diane Stearns of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:13 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. Name, Robynn Julia. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Stearns is the former Nicole Phillips, daughter of Carla Joyce of Cape Girardeau and John Joyce of Advance, Missouri. Stearns is the son of Marie Stearns of Winter Haven, Florida, and Kevin Stearns of Lakeland, Florida. He is a manager of Burger King.