Births 1/23/18

Daughter to Michael Aaron and Julie Eileen Matthews of Gordonville, Southeast Hospital, 9:17 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. Name, Melanie Anne. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces Second daughter. Mrs. Matthews is the former Julie Deneke, daughter of James and Debbie Deneke of Gordonville. She is a teacher at Cape Girardeau Central High School. Matthews is the son of Harold and Wanda Matthews of Burfordville. He is a pipefitter with ANW Refrigeration.
Daughter to Robert Dewayne and Denise Erica Tackett of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:29 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. Name, Erica Lynn Sue Kay. Weight, 6 pounds, 1 ounce. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Tackett is the former Denise Carrothers.
Daughter to Michael Arthur and Nicole Diane Stearns of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:13 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. Name, Robynn Julia. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Stearns is the former Nicole Phillips, daughter of Carla Joyce of Cape Girardeau and John Joyce of Advance, Missouri. Stearns is the son of Marie Stearns of Winter Haven, Florida, and Kevin Stearns of Lakeland, Florida. He is a manager of Burger King.
Son to Tasha Renee Freeze of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:51 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. Name, Kyrie Willie. Weight, 5 pounds, 13.4 ounces. Third child, second son. Freeze is employed by Buffalo Wild Wings in Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to Zachary Neal Curtis and Dakota Leona Jordan of Morley, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:29 a.m. Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. Name, August Quinn. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Jordan is a student. Curtis is employed by Walmart in Sikeston, Missouri.
Daughter to Adam Blake and Kaitlin Nicole Noce of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:44 a.m. Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. Name, Lillian Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Noce is the former Kaitlin Quade, daughter of Kara and Ronnie Hutchason of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Belladona Salon and Spa. Noce is the son of Rochelle and Randy Noce of Oak Ridge. He is general manager of Sonic Drive-in.
Son to Milton D. Anderson Jr. and Skyler N. Cauble of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:06 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Name, Milton Reese. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Fourth child, second son. Cauble is the daughter of Leslie Parker of Cape Girardeau. Anderson is the son of Nancy Maxwell of Marion, Illinois. He is employed by American Commercial Barge Line.
