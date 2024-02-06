Births 1/23/17

Son to Coty Levi and Alexa Marie Wills of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:23 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Name, Adler Wayne Levi. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Wills is the former Alexa Smith, daughter of Carmen Baker-Smith of Jackson and Richard and Anita Smith of Chaffee, Missouri. She is an assistant teacher at the University School for Young Children. Wills is the son of Cindy Bonney and Darrell Jones of Jackson. He is employed by the Jackson Street Department.
Son to Adria S. Dorsey, Southeast Hospital, 3:40 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Name, Marshonti Jahvier. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Dorsey is the daughter of the late Marilyn Dorsey and Alvester Johnson of Sikeston, Missouri.
Daughter to Troy O'Dell Wilburn and Heather Lynn Hale of Olive Branch, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Name, Willow Dee. Weight, 5 pounds, 9 ounces. Fifth child, second daughter. Hale is the daughter of Mary Simmons of Olive Branch and David Hale of Thebes, Illinois. Wilburn is the son of Alrea Henderson of Olive Branch and Jay Wilburn of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Pecord Farms.
Daughter to Shane Robert and Megan Elena Steck of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 1:29 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. Name, Charis Tempa. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Steck is the former Megan Walton, daughter of April Walton of Covington, Tennessee, and Donnie and Shari Walton of Plainfield, Indiana. She is an acting coach with On Cue Performing Arts Studio and a teacher with VIPKids. Steck is the son of Bob and Judy Steck of Jackson, Dan and Lisa Greene of Cape Girardeau and the late Tempa Greene. He is employed by Mondi.
Son to Nicholas Lee and Sara Ann Hobeck of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 11:02 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. Name, Lincoln James Lee. Weight, 7 pounds. Second child, first son. Mrs. Hobeck is the former Sara Lane, daughter of James "Steve" and Ruth Lane of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by South Scott County Ambulance. Hobeck is the son of Dale and Donna Hobeck of Delta and Joy Floyd of Jackson. He is employed by All in One Contracting.
Son to Mark Robert and Natalie Ann Ries Jr. of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 11:32 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. Name, Owen Robert. Weight, 9 pounds, 5 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Ries is the former Natalie Hartle, daughter of Patricia Hardy of Bloomfield, Missouri, and David and Carlene Hartle of Dexter, Missouri. She is a counselor at Cape Girardeau Central High School. Ries is the son of Mark and Marlene Ries Sr. of Brentwood, California. He is a senior sales representative with Ceramo Inc.
Daughter to Jason Howlett and Kristin Michelle Renaud of Charleston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 3:33 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. Name, Julianne Elizabeth. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Fourth child, first daughter. Mrs. Renaud is the former Kristin Rolwing, daughter of Mike and Judy Rolwing of Charleston. Renaud is the son of Mike and Dot Renaud of Charleston. He is employed by Consolidated Grain and Barge of Mound City, Illinois.
Daughter to Christian Kay Murakami of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. Name, Ariana Harper. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Murakami is the daughter of Doug Murakami and Laura Murakami of Cape Girardeau and Candy Barnhart of Perryville, Missouri. She works in sales and marketing at Enterprise Holding.
