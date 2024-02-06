Births 1/23/17

Wills

Son to Coty Levi and Alexa Marie Wills of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:23 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Name, Adler Wayne Levi. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Wills is the former Alexa Smith, daughter of Carmen Baker-Smith of Jackson and Richard and Anita Smith of Chaffee, Missouri. She is an assistant teacher at the University School for Young Children. Wills is the son of Cindy Bonney and Darrell Jones of Jackson. He is employed by the Jackson Street Department.

Egson-Dorsey

Son to Adria S. Dorsey, Southeast Hospital, 3:40 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Name, Marshonti Jahvier. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Dorsey is the daughter of the late Marilyn Dorsey and Alvester Johnson of Sikeston, Missouri.

Wilburn

Daughter to Troy O'Dell Wilburn and Heather Lynn Hale of Olive Branch, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Name, Willow Dee. Weight, 5 pounds, 9 ounces. Fifth child, second daughter. Hale is the daughter of Mary Simmons of Olive Branch and David Hale of Thebes, Illinois. Wilburn is the son of Alrea Henderson of Olive Branch and Jay Wilburn of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Pecord Farms.

Steck

Daughter to Shane Robert and Megan Elena Steck of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 1:29 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. Name, Charis Tempa. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Steck is the former Megan Walton, daughter of April Walton of Covington, Tennessee, and Donnie and Shari Walton of Plainfield, Indiana. She is an acting coach with On Cue Performing Arts Studio and a teacher with VIPKids. Steck is the son of Bob and Judy Steck of Jackson, Dan and Lisa Greene of Cape Girardeau and the late Tempa Greene. He is employed by Mondi.