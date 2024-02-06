Births 1/22/18

Pixley

Daughter to Nolan Scot and Brooke Ashley Pixley of Dexter, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:41 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. Name, Alynna Grace. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Pixley is the former Brooke Clark, daughter of Melvin and Debra Clark of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and Barbara and Mark Ilers of Jackson. She is employed by the New Dawn State School in Sikeston, Missouri. Pixley is the son of Carla Pixley of Dexter and Garett Pixley and Shannon Smith of Dexter. He is employed by WW Wood.

Hente

Daughter to Dustin Cole and Brandy Lynn Hente of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:08 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. Name, Westlyn Brook. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Hente is the former Brandy Archer, daughter of Carl and Shirley Archer of Oak Ridge. She is employed by the business office at Regional Brain and Spine. Hente is the son of Robert Hente and Kimberly McKee of Cape Girardeau. He owns Dusty's Dog House.

Smithey

Son to Brandon Davie and Danielle Morgan Smithey of Jonesboro, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:18 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. Name, Reed William. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Smithey is the former Danielle Parr, daughter of Paula Sue Morgan and Danny Lynn Parr of Murphysboro, Illinois. Smithey is the son of Robert Stanley Smithey and Gayla Janene Smithey of Ware, Illinois. He is an agricultural grain producer.