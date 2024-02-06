Births 1/22/17

Anders

Son to Skip James Anders and BreAnna Dawn Wilhold of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:28 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. Name, Adrian Marcus. Weight, 3 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Wilhold is the daughter of Crystal Sanders of Perryville and Benjamin Wilhold of Fairmont City, Illinois. She is employed by Wal-Mart. Anders is the son of Kandy Anders of Perryville and Larry Anders of Patton, Missouri.

Russell

Son to James Walker and Halley Michelle Russell Sr. of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:23 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. Name, James Walker Jr. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Russell is the former Halley Juenger, daughter of Judy and Michael Juenger of Dixon, Illinois. She is employed by the Jackson School District. Russell is the son of Debbie and Jim Russell of New Madrid, Missouri. He is employed by the Cape Girardeau School District.