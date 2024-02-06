Births 1/22/17

Daughter to Jonathan Christopher and Jamie Leigh Heuring of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:24 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. Name, Ava Rose. Weight, 1 pound, 5 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Heuring is the former Jamie Talbert, daughter of Deanna Talbert of Perryville, Missouri, and the late Richard Talbert of Perryville. She is employed by Head Start. Heuring is the son of Patty Heuring and Charles Griffin of Perryville and the late Elmer Heuring of Perryville. He is employed by TG Missouri.
Son to Skip James Anders and BreAnna Dawn Wilhold of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:28 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. Name, Adrian Marcus. Weight, 3 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Wilhold is the daughter of Crystal Sanders of Perryville and Benjamin Wilhold of Fairmont City, Illinois. She is employed by Wal-Mart. Anders is the son of Kandy Anders of Perryville and Larry Anders of Patton, Missouri.
Son to James Walker and Halley Michelle Russell Sr. of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:23 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. Name, James Walker Jr. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Russell is the former Halley Juenger, daughter of Judy and Michael Juenger of Dixon, Illinois. She is employed by the Jackson School District. Russell is the son of Debbie and Jim Russell of New Madrid, Missouri. He is employed by the Cape Girardeau School District.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.