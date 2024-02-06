Births 1/21/24

Daughter to Nathaniel James Sutton and Brianna Alexis West of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:06 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023. Name, Andreah Alexis. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. West is the daughter of Teddy West of Cape Girardeau and Kristin Smith of Sikeston. Sutton is the son of Amber Smith of Sikeston and Wayne Wright of Temple, Texas. He works for Holloway Distributing Co.
Son to Zachary Leewayne Pickens and Molly Jewel McMackins of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:29 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. Name, Samuel Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. McMackins is the daughter of Margie McMackins of Cape Girardeau. Pickens is the son of Todd Pickens and Betty Pickens of Chaffee.
Daughter to Landry James and Caylee Morgan Moore of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. Name, Blair Morgan. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Moore is the former Caylee McLeod, daughter of Christy McLeod of Jackson. She is a middle school teacher with the Jackson School District. Moore is the son of Lynette and Jay Moore of Jackson. He is works in trailer sales for Missouri Great Dane.
Daughter to Spencer Kyle and Chantil Elise Bollinger of Sedgewickville, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:39 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. Name, Kya Shae. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Mrs. Bollinger is the former Chantil Buerck, daughter of Brad and Daphine Buerck of Biehle. She is a school nurse with the Meadow Heights School District. Bollinger is the son of Johnna Bollinger of Patton and Neal Bollinger of Sedgewickville. He is co-owner of Bollinger Brothers Excavating and Hauling.
Daughter to Alfonso Castaneda and Aida Hernandez Nicolas of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:56 a.m. Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. Name, Ruby Hannah. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Hernandez Nicolas is the former Aida Castaneda Hernandez, daughter of Apolinar Hernandez and Maria Nicolas of Oaxaca, Mexico. Castaneda is the son of Andres Castaneda and Serafina Guzman of Oaxaca.
Son to Phillip Wayne and Stephanie Nicole McCain of Sikeston, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:25 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. Name, David Phillips. Weight, 4 pounds, 10 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. McCain is the former Stephanie Slinkard, son of Mark Slinkard and Robin Slinkard of Cape Girardeau. She is a team leader with Love's Travel Stops. McCain is the son of Buddy McCain and Twana McCain of Morehouse. He is a tire technician with Love's Travel Stops.
Scott
Son to Clayton Scott and Chassidy Renee Garcia of Cape Girardeau, 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Name, Ky'Ayer. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Second son. Garcia is the daughter of Amanda Garcia of Monticello, Indiana, and Jonathon Ayers of Cape Girardeau. She works at Steak 'n' Shake. Scott is the son of Marsha Taylor of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Sam's Club.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.