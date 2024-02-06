Births 1/21/24

Sutton

Daughter to Nathaniel James Sutton and Brianna Alexis West of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:06 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023. Name, Andreah Alexis. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. West is the daughter of Teddy West of Cape Girardeau and Kristin Smith of Sikeston. Sutton is the son of Amber Smith of Sikeston and Wayne Wright of Temple, Texas. He works for Holloway Distributing Co.

McMackins

Son to Zachary Leewayne Pickens and Molly Jewel McMackins of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:29 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. Name, Samuel Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. McMackins is the daughter of Margie McMackins of Cape Girardeau. Pickens is the son of Todd Pickens and Betty Pickens of Chaffee.

Moore

Daughter to Landry James and Caylee Morgan Moore of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. Name, Blair Morgan. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Moore is the former Caylee McLeod, daughter of Christy McLeod of Jackson. She is a middle school teacher with the Jackson School District. Moore is the son of Lynette and Jay Moore of Jackson. He is works in trailer sales for Missouri Great Dane.