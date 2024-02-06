Births 1/21/21

Schneider

Son to Andrew Schneider and Chelsea Grigery of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:39 p.m., Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Name, Ridge Henley. Weight, 5 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Ms. Grigery is the daughter of Kimberly Jean Grigery of Cape Girardeau. She is a pediatrician with SoutheastHEALTH. Schneider is the son of Judith Ann and James Charles Schneider of Hazelwood, Missouri. He is a MEP engineer with Koehler Engineering.

Eftink

Son to Cody and Katlyn Eftink, Southeast Hospital, 6:13 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Name, Peyton. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Eftink is the daughter of Michael and Leslie Ottolini of Jefferson City, Missouri, and Mel and Tracy Cook of Marble Hill, Missouri. She works in the family support division of Missouri Social Services. Eftink is the son of Kevin and Julie Eftink of Bell City, Missouri, and Dwight and Chanda Lusk of Jamestown, Missouri. He is a technician with Affordable Ag Repair.