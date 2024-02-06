All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsJanuary 21, 2021

Births 1/21/21

Daughter to Stephen and Summer Miller of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:26 p.m., Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Name, Khloe May. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Mrs. Miller is the daughter of Rusty and Tina Davis of Advance, Missouri. Miller is the son of John and Susan Miller of Greentop, Missouri...

Southeast Missourian

Miller

Daughter to Stephen and Summer Miller of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:26 p.m., Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Name, Khloe May. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Mrs. Miller is the daughter of Rusty and Tina Davis of Advance, Missouri. Miller is the son of John and Susan Miller of Greentop, Missouri.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Schneider

Son to Andrew Schneider and Chelsea Grigery of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:39 p.m., Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Name, Ridge Henley. Weight, 5 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Ms. Grigery is the daughter of Kimberly Jean Grigery of Cape Girardeau. She is a pediatrician with SoutheastHEALTH. Schneider is the son of Judith Ann and James Charles Schneider of Hazelwood, Missouri. He is a MEP engineer with Koehler Engineering.

Eftink

Son to Cody and Katlyn Eftink, Southeast Hospital, 6:13 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Name, Peyton. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Eftink is the daughter of Michael and Leslie Ottolini of Jefferson City, Missouri, and Mel and Tracy Cook of Marble Hill, Missouri. She works in the family support division of Missouri Social Services. Eftink is the son of Kevin and Julie Eftink of Bell City, Missouri, and Dwight and Chanda Lusk of Jamestown, Missouri. He is a technician with Affordable Ag Repair.

Story Tags
Births
Advertisement
Related
RecordsOct. 9
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car,...
BirthsOct. 5
Birth 10-5-24
RecordsOct. 4
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
RecordsOct. 3
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
RecordsOct. 3
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
RecordsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
RecordsSep. 30
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
RecordsSep. 27
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
Police report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Police report 9-28-24
Fire report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Fire report 9-28-24
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy