Births 1/21/18

Schaffer

Daughter to Michael Allen Schaffer and Ashley Brooke Borgfield of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:24 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. Name, Zoey Grace. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Borgfield is the daughter of Carol and Steve Borgfield of Jackson. Schaffer is the son of Tammy and Lynn McMackin of Sikeston.

Mays

Daughter to Zadric Lee Gipson Jr. and Juanita Ann Branion of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:52 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. Name, Angel Aaliyah. Weight, 5 pounds, 11 ounces. Second daughter. Branion is the former Juanita Mays, daughter of Bobby and Arnita Cook of Sikeston, Missouri. Gipson is the son of Zadric Lee Gipson Sr. and Annerta Pulley of Sikeston.

Neal

Son to Lucas Tyler Neal and Lacey Breanna Solis of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 7:38 p.m. Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. Name, Matrix Manuel. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Neal is the son of Kevin and Edith Neal of Cape Girardeau.