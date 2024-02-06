Births 1/21/18

Daughter to Michael Allen Schaffer and Ashley Brooke Borgfield of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:24 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. Name, Zoey Grace. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Borgfield is the daughter of Carol and Steve Borgfield of Jackson. Schaffer is the son of Tammy and Lynn McMackin of Sikeston.
Daughter to Zadric Lee Gipson Jr. and Juanita Ann Branion of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:52 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. Name, Angel Aaliyah. Weight, 5 pounds, 11 ounces. Second daughter. Branion is the former Juanita Mays, daughter of Bobby and Arnita Cook of Sikeston, Missouri. Gipson is the son of Zadric Lee Gipson Sr. and Annerta Pulley of Sikeston.
Son to Lucas Tyler Neal and Lacey Breanna Solis of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 7:38 p.m. Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. Name, Matrix Manuel. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Neal is the son of Kevin and Edith Neal of Cape Girardeau.
Son to Alan Dale and Isabelle Deanna Long of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:14 p.m. Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. Name, Theodore Alan. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Long is the former Isabelle Criddle, daughter of Enos Criddle and Janet Criddle of Cape Girardeau. Long is the son of Alan Long and Denise Long of Sikeston, Missouri. He is employed by Codefi.
Son to Jake C. Butler and Falin J. Hinshaw of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:58 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. Name, Nathan James. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Hinshaw is the daughter of Ann Hinshaw and Tim Hinshaw of Yorkville, Illinois. Butler is the son of Debbie Butler and Donald Butler of Golconda, Illinois. He is a Missouri Department of Transportation engineer.
Daughter to Frank Santora and Sara Lanham of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:09 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. Name, Amelia Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Lanham is the daughter of Patricia Hunter of Scott City. Santora is the son of Sam and Patty Santora of Scott City. He is employed by the Scott County School District.
