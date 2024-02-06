Births 1/20/22

Hill

Son to Spencer Wayne and Megan Jo Hill of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:14 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Name, Wesley Wade. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Hill is the former Megan White, daughter of Wayne and Denise White of Marble Hill. She works at the Bollinger County Courthouse. Hill is the son of Charles and Carolyn Burns of Marble Hill and Stanley Hill of Forrest City, Arkansas. He is employed by Pace Construction Inc.

Brown

Daughter to Ronald Joseph and Amy Elizabeth Brown of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:48 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Name, Eleanor Elizabeth. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Brown is the former Amy Ryan, daughter of John Ryan and Carolyn Ryan of Cape Girardeau. She works at Saint Francis Medical Center. Brown is the son of Jim Brown and Linda Brown of Jackson. He is employed by Wallace and Associates Insurance Agency.

White

Daughter to Steven Duncan White and Shikayia Terrae Kilpatrick of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:37 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Name, IY'Lynn Terrae. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Kilpatrick is the daughter of Sonji Clark and Oliver Clark of St. Petersburg, Florida. She is employed by Bootheel Home Health. White is the son of Candice Lynn White of St. Petersburg. He works at McAlister's Deli.

McGraw

Daughter to Scotty Micheal and Breanna Jean McGraw of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:33 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Name, Emberlyn Grace. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. McGraw is the former Breanna Condor, daughter of Sherry and Mike Yaeger of Fredericktown, Missouri, and Ken and Heather Condor of Branson, Missouri. She works for First State Community Bank. McGraw is the son of Scotty and Penny McGraw of Sedgewickville, Missouri. He is employed by TG Missouri.

Basler

Daughter to Brad Basler and Jacqueline Hacker of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:40 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Name, Rylie Mae. Weight, 7 pounds. 6.8 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Hacker is the daughter of Tommie Hacker and Marcelle Hacker of Tamms, Illinois. She is a registered nurse/director of nursing at Landmark Hospital. Basler is the son of Ronnie Karl and Lisa Karl of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. He is assistant director at South Scott Ambulance District.

Minter

Daughter to Marquan Markell Minter and Jakiya Breana Henderson of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:36 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Name, Zariyah Rhene. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Henderson is the daughter of Willy Henderson of Rockford, Illinois, and Martha Jackson of Cape Girardeau. She is a caregiver for SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence. Minter is the son of Mario Minter and Trisha Curry of Memphis, Tennessee.