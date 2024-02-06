Births 1/20/22

Son to Spencer Wayne and Megan Jo Hill of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:14 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Name, Wesley Wade. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Hill is the former Megan White, daughter of Wayne and Denise White of Marble Hill. She works at the Bollinger County Courthouse. Hill is the son of Charles and Carolyn Burns of Marble Hill and Stanley Hill of Forrest City, Arkansas. He is employed by Pace Construction Inc.
Daughter to Ronald Joseph and Amy Elizabeth Brown of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:48 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Name, Eleanor Elizabeth. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Brown is the former Amy Ryan, daughter of John Ryan and Carolyn Ryan of Cape Girardeau. She works at Saint Francis Medical Center. Brown is the son of Jim Brown and Linda Brown of Jackson. He is employed by Wallace and Associates Insurance Agency.
Daughter to Steven Duncan White and Shikayia Terrae Kilpatrick of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:37 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Name, IY'Lynn Terrae. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Kilpatrick is the daughter of Sonji Clark and Oliver Clark of St. Petersburg, Florida. She is employed by Bootheel Home Health. White is the son of Candice Lynn White of St. Petersburg. He works at McAlister's Deli.
Daughter to Scotty Micheal and Breanna Jean McGraw of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:33 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Name, Emberlyn Grace. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. McGraw is the former Breanna Condor, daughter of Sherry and Mike Yaeger of Fredericktown, Missouri, and Ken and Heather Condor of Branson, Missouri. She works for First State Community Bank. McGraw is the son of Scotty and Penny McGraw of Sedgewickville, Missouri. He is employed by TG Missouri.
Daughter to Brad Basler and Jacqueline Hacker of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:40 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Name, Rylie Mae. Weight, 7 pounds. 6.8 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Hacker is the daughter of Tommie Hacker and Marcelle Hacker of Tamms, Illinois. She is a registered nurse/director of nursing at Landmark Hospital. Basler is the son of Ronnie Karl and Lisa Karl of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. He is assistant director at South Scott Ambulance District.
Daughter to Marquan Markell Minter and Jakiya Breana Henderson of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:36 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Name, Zariyah Rhene. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Henderson is the daughter of Willy Henderson of Rockford, Illinois, and Martha Jackson of Cape Girardeau. She is a caregiver for SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence. Minter is the son of Mario Minter and Trisha Curry of Memphis, Tennessee.
Son to James Douglas Tilley and Tara Nicole Baker of Sturdivant, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:13 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Name, Raiden James. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Baker is the daughter of William Baker and Jennifer Baker of Sturdivant. Tilley is the son of Richard Littleton of Texarkana, Texas, and Sherri Lemons of Texarkana. He works at Holloway Distributing Company.
Son to Jessie Daniel and Jessica Renee Evans of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:30 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Name, Corbin Daniel. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Evans is the former Jessica Nissen, daughter of Jeff and Tracy Nissen of Cadet, Missouri. She works at Grace Reliant Health Services. Evans is the son of Everett and Jane Evans of Bunker, Missouri. He works at ALT Consulting.
Daughter to Cody T. and Cera A. McCall of Sedgewickville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:16 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Name, Kacie Kaleeah. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. McCall is the former Cera Just, daughter of Chris Just Sr., of Salem, Illinois. She is a stay-at-home parent. McCall is the son of John Lawniczak and Kristy Lawniczak of Sedgewickville. He works for Beelman Trucking.
Son to Kyle Shane and Jessica Maria Williams of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:25 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Name, Archie Cade. Weight, 9 pounds, 4 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Williams is the former Jessica Eftink, daughter of Dan Eftink and Lisa Eftink of Benton, Missouri. Williams is the son of Janienne Moore of Jackson and the late Terry Williams. He works at Auburn Creek Assisted Living.
Son to James E. and Lexia L. Macklin of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:46 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Name, James E. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Macklin is the former Lexia Smith. She is a charge nurse at Heartland Care & Rehab. Macklin is a real estate agent and a barber. He is the son of Melvin and Nan Macklin of Homestown, Mo.
Son to Jonathan Wayne Reynolds and Amanda Sue Johnson of Tamms, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:23 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. Name, Jonathan Wayne III. Weight, 7 pounds 6 ounces. Second child, first son. Johnson is the daughter of Cynthia Johnson and Robert Johnson of Olive Branch, Illinois. Reynolds is the son of Ashley Reynolds and Jonathan Reynolds of Stiritz, Illinois. He works at Jones Service Station.
Twin sons to Iain and Katlyn Long of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Kyler Wayne Edward was born at 2:11 p.m., and weighed 5 pounds, 6 ounces. Zander Ray Franklin was born at 2:40 p.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 9 ounces. First children. Mrs. Long is the daughter of Jack Strong and Jill Strong of Marble Hill. Long is the son of Iain Long of Marble Hill and Elizabeth Welker of Marble Hill.
