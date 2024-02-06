All sections
RecordsJanuary 20, 2021

Births 1/20/21

Daughter to Mason Hinkebein and Joslyn Mansfield of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 8:18 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Name, Hadleigh Mae. Weight, 5 pounds. First child. Mansfield is the daughter of Kelly Mansfield and Dan Kohler of Jackson and Stacy Mansfield of Rockford, Illinois. She works at Chateau Girardeau. Hinkebein is the son of Janette and James Hinkebein of Jackson. He works at Biokyowa...

Southeast Missourian

Hinkebein

Abernathy

Son to Adison Abernathy and David Ray of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:01 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Name, Axel Thelborn. Weight, 7 pounds, 11.9 ounces. First child. Ms. Abernathy is the daughter of Lupe West of St. Louis and Michael Abernathy of Cape Girardeau. She works at Lawless Harley Davidson. Ray is the son of Rhonda and Stephen Ray of Cape Girardeau. He works at FTW Mechanix.

Births
