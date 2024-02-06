Births 1/20/19

Daughter to Jeremy Thomas and Brittany Adams of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:09 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. Name, Ecko Janelle. Weight, 4 pounds.
Daughter to Joshua and Brooke Gantt of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. Name, Geneva Raye. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Fourth child, second daughter. Mrs. Gantt is the daughter of Angie Perkins and Timothy Perkins of Cape Girardeau. She is a student at Southeast Missouri State University. Gantt is the son of Judy Douglas of Scott City. He works for STAR Ready Mix.
Daughter to Jeff and Katie Schmitt of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 6:33 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. Name, Eleanor Sue. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Schmitt is the daughter of Greg Beussink and Carla Bowers of Jackson. She is an accounting supervisor with Drury Hotels. Schmitt is the son of JoAnn Schmitt of Cape Girardeau and the late Louis Schmitt Jr. He works for the Scott County Juvenile Office.
Son to David T. Hahs and Cynthia Ide of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 1:52 a.m. Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. Name, Andrew Ryan. Weight, 7 pounds, 2.8 ounces. Fifth child, second son. Ide is the daughter of Carol Ide of Cape Girardeau and Jeff Bryan of Bloomsdale, Missouri. Hahs is the son of David G. Hahs of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Sperling's Garage & Wrecker.
