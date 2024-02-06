Births 1/20/19

Schmitt

Daughter to Jeff and Katie Schmitt of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 6:33 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. Name, Eleanor Sue. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Schmitt is the daughter of Greg Beussink and Carla Bowers of Jackson. She is an accounting supervisor with Drury Hotels. Schmitt is the son of JoAnn Schmitt of Cape Girardeau and the late Louis Schmitt Jr. He works for the Scott County Juvenile Office.

Hahs

Son to David T. Hahs and Cynthia Ide of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 1:52 a.m. Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. Name, Andrew Ryan. Weight, 7 pounds, 2.8 ounces. Fifth child, second son. Ide is the daughter of Carol Ide of Cape Girardeau and Jeff Bryan of Bloomsdale, Missouri. Hahs is the son of David G. Hahs of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Sperling's Garage & Wrecker.