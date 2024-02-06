Births 1/20/17

Daughter to Kerry Wayne and Ashley Nichole Lasters II of Oran, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:29 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. Name, Kinley Kay. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Lasters is the former Ashley Essner, daughter of Gerard and Carolyn Essner of New Hamburg, Missouri. She is an oral surgical assistant with the Center for Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. Lasters is the son of Kerry and Kim Lasters of Oran. He is a self-employed farmer.
Daughter to Lucas Caleb and Teresa Lynette Cook of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:04 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. Name, Ava Claire. Weight, 5 pounds, 13 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Cook is the former Teresa Jordan, daughter of Teresa Bargery of Hornbeak, Tennessee, and Wendell Jordan of Marble Hill. She is a stocker at Country Mart. Cook is the son of Kenneth "Punk" and Lisa Cook of Marble Hill. He is employed by Cook Equipment.
Son to Timothy Michael Sullivan and Ashley Amber Glueck of Glenallen, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:38 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. Name, Jase Donald. Weight, 4 pounds, 13.2 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Glueck is the daughter of Tracy and Craig Berry of Glenallen and Craig Glueck Sr. of Aquilla, Missouri. She is employed by Country Mart in Marble Hill, Missouri. Sullivan is the son of Tim and Sherry Sullivan of Glenallen.
Daughter to Stephen D'Angelo and Jasmine Nanette Buckner of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:52 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. Name, Blayke Harmony Lynette. Weight, 5 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Buckner is the former Jasmine Macklin, daughter of Nan Lynn Macklin and Melvin Macklin of Homestown, Missouri. She is a cashier at Dollar Tree. Buckner is the son of Annette Hunter of Sikeston, Missouri. He is a forklift operator with DHL Excel.
Daughter to Brandon Paul and Kelly Ann Buerck of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 3:10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Name, Sky Monroe. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Buerck is the former Kelly Randolph, daughter of Sarah Randolph of Altenburg, Missouri, and Brian Randolph of Cape Girardeau. She is an administrative assistant at Fresenius Medical Care. Buerck is the son of Thomas and Eunice Buerck of Perryville. He is an HVAC technician with Schumer Brothers Heating and Cooling.
Son to Daniel Joseph and Samantha Danielle Huffman of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Name, Tucker Ray. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Huffman is the former Samantha Wilkins, daughter of Breck Bartmess and Denise Bartmess of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. She is a switchboard operator at Southeast Hospital. Huffman is the son of Vernon Huffman and Jennifer Huffman of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by the Missouri Division of Youth Services.
Daughter to Brandon Elliot and Rebekah Joy DuBois of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:35 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. Name, Elliana Jane. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. DuBois is the former Rebekah Holshouser, daughter of Greg and Joy Hill of Jackson and the late David Holshouser of Perryville, Missouri. She is employed by the Missouri Veterans Home. DuBois is the son of Pierre and Becky DuBois of Cape Girardeau. He is human-resources assistant at the 1140th Army National Guard.
