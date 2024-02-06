Births 1/20/17

Lasters

Daughter to Kerry Wayne and Ashley Nichole Lasters II of Oran, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:29 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. Name, Kinley Kay. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Lasters is the former Ashley Essner, daughter of Gerard and Carolyn Essner of New Hamburg, Missouri. She is an oral surgical assistant with the Center for Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. Lasters is the son of Kerry and Kim Lasters of Oran. He is a self-employed farmer.

Cook

Daughter to Lucas Caleb and Teresa Lynette Cook of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:04 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. Name, Ava Claire. Weight, 5 pounds, 13 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Cook is the former Teresa Jordan, daughter of Teresa Bargery of Hornbeak, Tennessee, and Wendell Jordan of Marble Hill. She is a stocker at Country Mart. Cook is the son of Kenneth "Punk" and Lisa Cook of Marble Hill. He is employed by Cook Equipment.

Sullivan

Son to Timothy Michael Sullivan and Ashley Amber Glueck of Glenallen, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:38 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. Name, Jase Donald. Weight, 4 pounds, 13.2 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Glueck is the daughter of Tracy and Craig Berry of Glenallen and Craig Glueck Sr. of Aquilla, Missouri. She is employed by Country Mart in Marble Hill, Missouri. Sullivan is the son of Tim and Sherry Sullivan of Glenallen.