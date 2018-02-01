Births 1/2/18

Daughter to John Joseph and Kyndra Lynn Oliver of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:09 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Name, Beckett Kay. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Oliver is the former Kyndra Williams, daughter of Tom Williams and Donna Williams of Jackson. She is a teacher at Chaffee Elementary School. Oliver is the son of Mark Oliver and Jo Ellen Hawn of Cape Girardeau. He is membership director at Dalhousie Golf Club.
Daughter to Casey Lee Joseph Cardwell and Taylor Lynn Fodge of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:59 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Name, Khloe Lynn. Weight, 11 pounds. First child. Fodge is the daughter of Rebecca and Sean Salvo of Chaffee and Cory Fodge of Chaffee. She is attending nursing school. Cardwell is the son of Joyce and Ralph Hayes of Jackson.
Daughter to Kristopher Loren and Kayla Nicole Schuette of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:22 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Name, Harper Grace. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Schuette is the former Kayla Schoener, daughter of Jeana and Todd Schoener of Louisville, Kentucky. Schuette is the son of David Schuette and Stephany Davidson of Jackson and Charlotte Schuette of Cape Girardeau. He employed by Subway at Walmart.
Son to William Trampus and Jessica Lynn Watson of Anna, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:52 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. Name, Tyler John. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Watson is the former Jessica Spurlock, daughter of Tim and Leslie Glidewell of Anna and Rodney and Ladonna Spurlock of Buncombe, Illinois. Formerly, she worked in the deli of the Anna Walmart. Watson is the son of David Burton of Tamms, Illinois, and Kimberly Watson of Wolf Lake, Illinois. He is a mental-health technician with Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center.
Son to Paul Clemens and Lyndsey Renee Unterreiner of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:22 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. Name, Owen Robert. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Unterreiner is the former Lyndsey Cook, daughter of Robert and Teresa Cook of Oran, Missouri. She is a registered nurse in the neonatal intensive care unit at Saint Francis Medical Center. Unterreiner is the son of Wayne and Jane Unterreiner of Cape Girardeau. He is a teacher and coach at Notre Dame Regional High School.
Son to Kenny and Lizzy Stone of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. Name, James Darrin. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Stone is the former Lizzy Myers, daughter of Gene and Frances Myers of Jackson. She is a clinical-training specialist at Saint Francis Medical Center. Stone is the son of Carolyn McBride of Morley, Missouri. He is the health and safety coordinator at Havco Wood Products.
Son to Ashley Lynn Gillum of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. Name, Adrien Jamaal Neves. Weight, 6 pounds. First child. Gillum is the daughter of Kathy Shockley and Forrest Jarvis of Cape Girardeau. She is employed in the home-health field.
