Births 1/2/18

Oliver

Daughter to John Joseph and Kyndra Lynn Oliver of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:09 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Name, Beckett Kay. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Oliver is the former Kyndra Williams, daughter of Tom Williams and Donna Williams of Jackson. She is a teacher at Chaffee Elementary School. Oliver is the son of Mark Oliver and Jo Ellen Hawn of Cape Girardeau. He is membership director at Dalhousie Golf Club.

Cardwell

Daughter to Casey Lee Joseph Cardwell and Taylor Lynn Fodge of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:59 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Name, Khloe Lynn. Weight, 11 pounds. First child. Fodge is the daughter of Rebecca and Sean Salvo of Chaffee and Cory Fodge of Chaffee. She is attending nursing school. Cardwell is the son of Joyce and Ralph Hayes of Jackson.

Schuette

Daughter to Kristopher Loren and Kayla Nicole Schuette of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:22 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Name, Harper Grace. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Schuette is the former Kayla Schoener, daughter of Jeana and Todd Schoener of Louisville, Kentucky. Schuette is the son of David Schuette and Stephany Davidson of Jackson and Charlotte Schuette of Cape Girardeau. He employed by Subway at Walmart.