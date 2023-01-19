Births 1/19/23

Twins to Madison Kaylee Bomar of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Son Lawson Kai was born at 8:44 a.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 5 ounces. Daughter Layton Gene was born at 8:46 a.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 8 ounces. Third son and first daughter. Bomar is the daughter of Kia Bowen and Sean Bomar of Jackson.
Son to Christian John Perez and Elizabeth Nicole Holtzclaw of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:46 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. Name, Gabriel Rein. Weight, 9 pounds, 14 ounces. Third child, second son. Holtzclaw is the former Elizabeth Razer. She is a chargemaster analyst at Saint Francis Healthcare System. Perez is a server/manager at El Acapulco.
Daughter to Deandre Jamar Nelson and Ebony Brianna Fay Morris-Pulliam of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:57 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. Name, Kamiella Rose. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Morris-Pulliam is the daughter of Anthony Pulliam and Michelle Morris-Pulliam of Cape Girardeau. She is a child care provider. Nelson is the son of Darwin and Jacqueline Smith of Mounds, Illinois. He is a deckhand.
Son to Branden Scott Keys and Cierra Nichole Scherer of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:09 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. Name, Dalyn Allen Wayne. Weight, 4 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Scherer is the daughter of Ronald Bowles of Diehlstadt, Missouri, and the late Brandy Beal. Keys is the son of Marci Stone and Elvin Stone of Whitewater and Eric Keys of Marble Hill, Missouri.
Son to Dillon Michael and Allison Paige Versemann of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:12 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. Name, Jax Walker. Weight, 9 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Versemann is the former Allison Stephens, daughter of Joshua Stephens and Mary Ann Stephens of Malden, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at Southeast Behavioral Hospital. Versemann is the son of Jeff Versemann and Jill Versemann of New Wells. He is a loan officer with the Peoples Bank of Altenburg.
Son to James Edward and Beth Ann McClain of Leopold, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:53 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Name, Ben James. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Second son. Mrs. McClain is the former Beth Nenninger, daughter of Greg and Jenny Nenninger of Leopold. She is a bookkeeper with Co-op Service Center. McClain is the son of Richard and Elaine Dix of Jackson and Ed and Polly McClain of Leadwood, Missouri. He is a field supervisor with Timber Products Inspection.
Daughter to Marqueal Anthony Jackson and Erica Lorene Melander of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:19 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. Name, Paisley Jane. Weight, 7 pounds. Second daughter. Melander is the daughter of Rachel Boitnott of Chaffee and Thomas Melander of Alsip, Illinois. Jackson is the son of Sheri Jackson of Memphis, Tennessee. Melander and Jackson both work at Dairy Queen.
Daughter to Jesse Glenn and Taylor Marie Perry of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:31 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. Name, Ellie Jae. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Perry is the former Taylor Hoehn, daughter of Mark and Mina Hoehn of Perryville. She works for Perry County Women's Care. Perry is the son of James and Connie Perry of Scott City. He is employed by Havco Wood Products.
Son to Patrick Alan and Denae Krin Lingo of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:51 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Name, Ender Landry. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Fifth child, fourth son. Mrs. Lingo is the former Denae Glaus, daughter of Lary and Betty Glaus of Chaffee. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Healthcare System. Lingo is the son of William and Patricia Lingo of Jackson. He is an electrician at Procter & Gamble.
Son to K.C. R. Holter of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Name, William James Mayham. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first son. Holter is the daughter of Cynthia L. Holter of Sacred Heart, Minnesota, and James. F. Curry of Cape Girardeau.
Son to Christopher George Shelby and Ashton Claire Allred of East Prairie, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:49 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Name, Channing George. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Third son. Allred is the daughter of Dana Cave of East Prairie and Dennis Allred of Benton, Missouri. She is a concierge banker II with Banterra Bank. Shelby is the son of Stephanie Sloan of East Prairie and Jeff Shelby of Charleston, Missouri. He is owner of Reeves Boomland.
Daughter to Nicholas David and Christine Agnes Ostendorf of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:36 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Name, Catherine Margaret. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Mrs. Ostendorf is the former Christine Ehrhard, daughter of Herb and Karen Ehrhard of St. Charles, Missouri. She is a financial adviser at Thrivent. Ostendorf is the son of Ken and Mary Ann Ostendorf of Cape Girardeau. He is a payroll specialist at CPU Inc.
