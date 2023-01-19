Births 1/19/23

Bomar

Twins to Madison Kaylee Bomar of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Son Lawson Kai was born at 8:44 a.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 5 ounces. Daughter Layton Gene was born at 8:46 a.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 8 ounces. Third son and first daughter. Bomar is the daughter of Kia Bowen and Sean Bomar of Jackson.

Perez

Son to Christian John Perez and Elizabeth Nicole Holtzclaw of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:46 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. Name, Gabriel Rein. Weight, 9 pounds, 14 ounces. Third child, second son. Holtzclaw is the former Elizabeth Razer. She is a chargemaster analyst at Saint Francis Healthcare System. Perez is a server/manager at El Acapulco.

Morris-Pulliam Nelson

Daughter to Deandre Jamar Nelson and Ebony Brianna Fay Morris-Pulliam of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:57 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. Name, Kamiella Rose. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Morris-Pulliam is the daughter of Anthony Pulliam and Michelle Morris-Pulliam of Cape Girardeau. She is a child care provider. Nelson is the son of Darwin and Jacqueline Smith of Mounds, Illinois. He is a deckhand.

Keys

Son to Branden Scott Keys and Cierra Nichole Scherer of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:09 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. Name, Dalyn Allen Wayne. Weight, 4 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Scherer is the daughter of Ronald Bowles of Diehlstadt, Missouri, and the late Brandy Beal. Keys is the son of Marci Stone and Elvin Stone of Whitewater and Eric Keys of Marble Hill, Missouri.

Versemann

Son to Dillon Michael and Allison Paige Versemann of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:12 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. Name, Jax Walker. Weight, 9 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Versemann is the former Allison Stephens, daughter of Joshua Stephens and Mary Ann Stephens of Malden, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at Southeast Behavioral Hospital. Versemann is the son of Jeff Versemann and Jill Versemann of New Wells. He is a loan officer with the Peoples Bank of Altenburg.

McClain

Son to James Edward and Beth Ann McClain of Leopold, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:53 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Name, Ben James. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Second son. Mrs. McClain is the former Beth Nenninger, daughter of Greg and Jenny Nenninger of Leopold. She is a bookkeeper with Co-op Service Center. McClain is the son of Richard and Elaine Dix of Jackson and Ed and Polly McClain of Leadwood, Missouri. He is a field supervisor with Timber Products Inspection.