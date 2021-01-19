All sections
RecordsJanuary 19, 2021

Births 1/19/21

Daughter to Hope Green and Joshua Huffman of Greenville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:34 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Name, Rhettley Ann. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Ms. Green is the daughter of Dennis and Jeanna Green of Greenville. Huffman is the son of Josh Huffman of Marble Hill, Missouri and Julie Anderson of Glen Allen, Missouri. He is in the United States Marine Corps...

Southeast Missourian

Green

Daughter to Hope Green and Joshua Huffman of Greenville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:34 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Name, Rhettley Ann. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Ms. Green is the daughter of Dennis and Jeanna Green of Greenville. Huffman is the son of Josh Huffman of Marble Hill, Missouri and Julie Anderson of Glen Allen, Missouri. He is in the United States Marine Corps.

Hall

Daughter to Curtis and Emily Hall of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 2:53 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. Name, Vivian Danielle. Weight, 5 pounds, 2 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Hall is the daughter of Danny Essner of Scott City and Jill Essner of Cape Girardeau. She works at The Bank of Missouri. Hall is the son of Curtis and Vickie Hall of Scott City. He works at Procter & Gamble.

Nance

Son to Jesse and Kendra Nance of Delta, Southeast Hospital, 6:46 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Name, Arlo Barrett. Weight, 2 pounds, 9 ounces. First child.

Story Tags
Births
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

