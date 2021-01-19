Births 1/19/21

Hall

Daughter to Curtis and Emily Hall of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 2:53 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. Name, Vivian Danielle. Weight, 5 pounds, 2 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Hall is the daughter of Danny Essner of Scott City and Jill Essner of Cape Girardeau. She works at The Bank of Missouri. Hall is the son of Curtis and Vickie Hall of Scott City. He works at Procter & Gamble.

Nance

Son to Jesse and Kendra Nance of Delta, Southeast Hospital, 6:46 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Name, Arlo Barrett. Weight, 2 pounds, 9 ounces. First child.