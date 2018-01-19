All sections
RecordsJanuary 19, 2018

Births 1/19/18

Daughter to Marchellu and Sommer Shardae Perdue of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:48 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. Name, Lovely Legacy. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Perdue is the former Sommer McCauley, daughter of Leroy and JoAnn McCauley of Cape Girardeau. Perdue is the son of Eula Perdue of Greenville, Georgia. He is employed by Quality Wood Flooring.

Daughter to Stuart Andrew and Andrea Kathleen Greaser of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:39 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. Name, Emma Caroline. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Greaser is the former Andrea Wilson, daughter of Dan and Teri Wilson of Cape Girardeau. She is an IT analyst with Saint Francis Healthcare System. Greaser is the son of Kevin and Linda Greaser of Cape Girardeau and Julie Greaser of Cape Girardeau. He is a clinical pharmacist with Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Son to Devon Michael Sr. and Jessikah Renee Beard of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:01 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017. Name, Devon Michael Jr. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Beard is the former Jessikah Long, daughter of Elizabeth and Eddie Smart of Marble Hill and the late Dale Long Sr. She is employed by County Mart and is a gas-station attendant. Beard is the son of Charlie Beard and Debbie Beard of Oak Ridge. He is an installation technician with Wade's Heating and Air.

Son to Melissa Lynne and Ashley Marie Lugo-King of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:48 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017. Name, Paxton James. Weight, 9 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Ashley Lugo-King is the daughter of Sergio Lugo of Cape Coral, Florida, and Jacqui Garland of Old Town, Florida. She is employed by Southeast Missouri State University. Melissa Lugo-King is the daughter of Pamela King of St. Louis. She also is employed by Southeast Missouri State University.

Son to Jay Kirk Shirrell and Ashley Sherrie Minor of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 3:10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. Name, Jonah Xavier. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Second child, first son. Minor is the daughter of Cheryl Deberry and Sherrie Minor of Cape Girardeau and Tina Harris and Dale Harris of Washington, Indiana. Shirrell is the son of Marvin Shirrell and Linda Shirrell of Cape Girardeau. He is a cage cashier/main banker at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau.

Story Tags
Births
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

