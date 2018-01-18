Births 1/18/18

Carr

Son to Christopher Landon and Samantha Lynne Carr of Morley, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:26 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017. Name, Lennox Harrison. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Carr is the former Samantha Houchin, daughter of Karen and Maurice Huey of Sikeston, Missouri. She is an administrative assistant at Alliance Water Resources. Carr is the son of Wesley and Jenny Carr of Dexter, Missouri, and Rhonda Hurley of Bloomfield, Missouri. He is an account manager with Somadyn Inc.

Crowley

Daughter to Wael and Aimee Renee Crowley of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:49 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017. Name, Skye Ann. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Crowley is the daughter of Richard and Robin Crowley of Oak Ridge and Deborah Crowley of East Prairie, Missouri. Crowley is the son of Fathi Hilo and Nehad Hilo of Amman, Jordan. He is employed by TNT Plastics.

Asmus

Daughter to David Charles and Stephanie Renee Asmus of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:28 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017. Name, Oaklyn Renee. Weight, 5 pounds, 13 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Asmus is the former Stephanie Kern, daughter of Don and Cheryl Kern of New Hamburg, Missouri. She is a registered dietitian at Saint Francis Medical Center. Asmus is the son of Mark and Carolyn Asmus of Oran, Missouri. He is a lineman with Ameren.