Births 1/17/21

Son to James Dean and Samantha Rene Johnson of East Prairie, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:14 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Name, Zayden Kade. Weight, 5 pounds, 4.3 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Johnson is the former Samantha Sams, daughter of Tanya and Ronnie Sams of Olive Branch, Illinois. She is employed by Grand Rivers Community Bank. Johnson is the son of Cynthia and Robert Johnson of Olive Branch. He works for Bennett Ag.
Son to Brett Eugene and Carrie Frances Neale Leimbach of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:36 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Name, Luke Otto. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Leimbach is the former Carrie Jackson, daughter of Leslie Sprenger and Doug Jackson of Highland, Illinois. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Leimbach is the son of Mark and Leslie Leimbach of Jackson. He is a registered nurse first assistant at SoutheastHEALTH.
Son to Andrew Robert and Julianne Marie Mothershead of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:37 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Name, Reid Andrew. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Mothershead is the former Julianne Heisserer, daughter of Tom and Lynda Heisserer of Kelso, Missouri. She is membership coordinator at Purchase Clinic. Mothershead is the son of Tim and Christy LeGrand of Benton and the late Robert Mothershead of Benton. He is a conservation agent with the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Daughter to Forrest Dewayne and Ashton Maree Copeland of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Name, Everlee Maree. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Copeland is the former Ashton Dorris, daughter of Robb and Gretchen Brodie of Altenburg, Missouri, and Bill and Crystal Dorris of Jackson. She is human resource manager at Menards. Copeland is the son of Richard and Connie Copeland of Scott City. He is a resource/wildlife manager with the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Son to Jacob Dean and Kimberly Irene Jones of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:40 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. Name, Thomas Dean. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Jones is the former Kimberly Jennings, daughter of Tom and Becky Jennings of Benton, Missouri. She is a teacher at Risco (Missouri) Elementary School. Jones is the son of Jeff and Sheila Jones of Grain Valley, Missouri. He is a self-employed farmer with Jones Ag Enterprises.
Son to David James and Kristen Michelle Barnard of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:32 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Name, Jacob Gill. Weight, 5 pounds, 13 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Barnard is the former Kristen Jones, daughter of Larry Jones and Trina Jones of Tamms, Illinois. She works in data entry at EML, Inc. Barnard is the son of John Barnard and Kathy Barnard of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Midwest Truck.
Daughter to Levi Timothy and Trista Paige Davis of Zalma, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:58 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. Name, Raelynn Paige. Weight, 5 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Davis is the former Trista Clark, daughter of Ronny Clark and Tina Clark of Zalma. She works in corporate social responsibility at Lend Nation. Davis is the son of Jason and Tammy Holman of Advance, Missouri, and Tim Davis of Advance. He is a painter with Lloyd Slinkard Painting.
Daughter to Dustin Ray and Sarah Anne Everett of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:15 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. Name, Kenzie Mae. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Seventh child, third daughter. Mrs. Everett is the former Sarah Umphlett, daughter of Karin and Gary Umphlett of Cape Girardeau. Everett is the son of Carla Everett of Blodgett, Missouri, and the late Dennis Everett of Wyatt, Missouri.
Son to Robert Earl and Rachel Elizabeth Newton of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:56 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. Name, Stetson Robert. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Newton is the former Rachel Burnett, daughter of Monica Burnett of Benton and Robert Burnett of Sikeston, Missouri. She is office manager at Systems Services. Newton is the son of Gaylon Newton and Tammy Lingle of Benton. He is a detective with the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
Daughter to Keleigh Dawn Mallory of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:20 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. Name, Kenleigh Skye. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mallory is the daughter of Mary Mallory and Reggie Robinson of Sikeston.
Son to Jacobi Pickett and Jessica Mike of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:41 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. Name, Lagaci Jahiem. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Fifth child, third son. Mike is the daughter of Jesse Mike of St. Louis. Pickett is the son of Felencia Pickett of St. Louis.
Son to Timothy Jordan and Kathryn Elizabeth Howell of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:05 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Name, Garrett Ryan. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Howell is the former Kathryn Deason, daughter of Phillip and Dana Deason of Blodgett, Missouri. She is a loan processor at First Midwest Bank of Dexter, Missouri. Howell is the son of Timothy Howell of Bertrand, Missouri, and Lisa Heuring of New Hamburg, Missouri. He is an accountant at Saint Francis Medical Center.
Daughter to Christopher Lamar and Chelsey Louise Davis of Cairo, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:56 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Name, Calleigh Lanay. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Davis is the former Chelsey Sawyer, daughter of Curtland Sawyer and Patricia Sawyer of Villa Ridge, Illinois. She is a CT technician at Saint Francis Medical Healthcare. Davis is the son of Beverly Davis of Cairo. He is a rewinder operator at Phoenix Paper.
Son to Michael Lewis Goldsmith and Lindsey Marie Jones of Olive Branch, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:23 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. Name, Kingson Grey. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Jones is the daughter of Larry and Trina Jones of Tamms, Illinois. She is sales supervisor at Harbor Freight. Goldsmith is the son of Michael Goldsmith Sr., of Thebes, Illinois, and Sara McNelly of Cairo.
Son to Jesse John and Kelly Jo Bosecker of Villa Ridge, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:54 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Name, Austin Robert. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Bosecker is the former Kelly Hodges, daughter of Robert Hodges of Villa Ridge and Debra Deans of Horley, England. She is an accountant with the Cairo (Illinois) Public Utility Co. Bosecker is the son of John and Marilyn Bosecker of Villa Ridge. He is a butcher at the Old General Store.
Son to Andrew Thomas and Yvette Renee Miller of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:40 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Name, Harrison Vincent. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Miller is the former Yvette Uelsmann, daughter of Karen Uelsmann of Scott City and David and Vivian Uelsmann of Scott City. She is employed by Bath & Body Works. Miller is the son of Ann and Thomas Miller of Scott City. He works at Spartech.
Daughter to Brandon Keith and Allison Louise Kell of St. Mary, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:20 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Name, Hannah Quinn. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Mrs. Kell is the former Allison Ernst, daughter of Bill and Vicki Ernst of Perryville, Missouri. She is a physical therapist at MidAmerica Rehab. Kell is the son of William and Kimberly Kell of St. Mary. He works for Kell Waterproofing.
Son to Kory Paul and Lauren Suzanne Kitchen of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:14 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Name, Logan John. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Kitchen is the former Lauren Kinsey, daughter of Richard Kinsey of Cape Girardeau and the late Jan Kinsey of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered nurse at Cox Health at Home. Kitchen is the son of Barbara Kitchen of Cape Girardeau and the late Terry Kitchen of Cape Girardeau. He is a supply chain buyer at Southeast Hospital.
Son to Shane Spencer Morris and Kassie Marie Olson of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:02 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Name, Everett Bowen. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Second son. Olson is the daughter of Jeromy Olson of Cape Girardeau and Stacy Olson of Jackson. She is a restaurant specialist with Rhodes 101. Morris is th son of Nancy Morris and Tom Morris of Cape Girardeau. He is a restaurant manager.
Daughter to Hunter Logan and Kristina Lynn Bramlett of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:50 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Name, Evelyn Saige. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Bramlett is the former Kristina Gutierrez, daughter of Stormi Simonds of Lebanon, Missouri, and Steven Gutierrez of Waynesville, Missouri. Bramlett is the son of Kevin and Traci Bramlett of Jackson. Mr. and Mrs. Bramlett are both employed by Wal-Mart.
