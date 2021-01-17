Births 1/17/21

Johnson

Son to James Dean and Samantha Rene Johnson of East Prairie, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:14 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Name, Zayden Kade. Weight, 5 pounds, 4.3 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Johnson is the former Samantha Sams, daughter of Tanya and Ronnie Sams of Olive Branch, Illinois. She is employed by Grand Rivers Community Bank. Johnson is the son of Cynthia and Robert Johnson of Olive Branch. He works for Bennett Ag.

Leimbach

Son to Brett Eugene and Carrie Frances Neale Leimbach of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:36 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Name, Luke Otto. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Leimbach is the former Carrie Jackson, daughter of Leslie Sprenger and Doug Jackson of Highland, Illinois. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Leimbach is the son of Mark and Leslie Leimbach of Jackson. He is a registered nurse first assistant at SoutheastHEALTH.

Mothershead

Son to Andrew Robert and Julianne Marie Mothershead of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:37 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Name, Reid Andrew. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Mothershead is the former Julianne Heisserer, daughter of Tom and Lynda Heisserer of Kelso, Missouri. She is membership coordinator at Purchase Clinic. Mothershead is the son of Tim and Christy LeGrand of Benton and the late Robert Mothershead of Benton. He is a conservation agent with the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Copeland

Daughter to Forrest Dewayne and Ashton Maree Copeland of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Name, Everlee Maree. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Copeland is the former Ashton Dorris, daughter of Robb and Gretchen Brodie of Altenburg, Missouri, and Bill and Crystal Dorris of Jackson. She is human resource manager at Menards. Copeland is the son of Richard and Connie Copeland of Scott City. He is a resource/wildlife manager with the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Jones

Son to Jacob Dean and Kimberly Irene Jones of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:40 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. Name, Thomas Dean. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Jones is the former Kimberly Jennings, daughter of Tom and Becky Jennings of Benton, Missouri. She is a teacher at Risco (Missouri) Elementary School. Jones is the son of Jeff and Sheila Jones of Grain Valley, Missouri. He is a self-employed farmer with Jones Ag Enterprises.

Barnard

Son to David James and Kristen Michelle Barnard of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:32 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Name, Jacob Gill. Weight, 5 pounds, 13 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Barnard is the former Kristen Jones, daughter of Larry Jones and Trina Jones of Tamms, Illinois. She works in data entry at EML, Inc. Barnard is the son of John Barnard and Kathy Barnard of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Midwest Truck.

Davis

Daughter to Levi Timothy and Trista Paige Davis of Zalma, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:58 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. Name, Raelynn Paige. Weight, 5 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Davis is the former Trista Clark, daughter of Ronny Clark and Tina Clark of Zalma. She works in corporate social responsibility at Lend Nation. Davis is the son of Jason and Tammy Holman of Advance, Missouri, and Tim Davis of Advance. He is a painter with Lloyd Slinkard Painting.

Everett

Daughter to Dustin Ray and Sarah Anne Everett of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:15 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. Name, Kenzie Mae. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Seventh child, third daughter. Mrs. Everett is the former Sarah Umphlett, daughter of Karin and Gary Umphlett of Cape Girardeau. Everett is the son of Carla Everett of Blodgett, Missouri, and the late Dennis Everett of Wyatt, Missouri.

Newton

Son to Robert Earl and Rachel Elizabeth Newton of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:56 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. Name, Stetson Robert. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Newton is the former Rachel Burnett, daughter of Monica Burnett of Benton and Robert Burnett of Sikeston, Missouri. She is office manager at Systems Services. Newton is the son of Gaylon Newton and Tammy Lingle of Benton. He is a detective with the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Mallory

Daughter to Keleigh Dawn Mallory of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:20 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. Name, Kenleigh Skye. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mallory is the daughter of Mary Mallory and Reggie Robinson of Sikeston.