Births 1/16/18

Daughter to Geoffrey Frederick and Bridget Nicholle Mirly of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:35 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. Name, Kynlee Nicholle. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Mirly is the former Bridget Rains, daughter of Danny and Tammy Rains of Chaffee. She is a hairstylist with First Impression-Techniques. Mirly is the son of Mike and Debbie Mirly of Chaffee. He is a cement mason with Fronabarger Concreters.
Son to Tyler Joseph and Margery Lynn Arnold of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. Name, John Warren. Weight, 9 pounds, 9 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Arnold is the former Margery Anderson, daughter of Patti Anderson and Bill Anderson of Charleston, Missouri. She is a teacher's aide at St. Vincent de Paul School. Arnold is the son of Toni and Bob Arnold of Cape Girardeau. He is a carpenter with Homes Unlimited.
Son to Trent L. Posey and Raven S. Johnson of Cairo, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:25 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017. Name, Khamel Vandell Gene. Weight, 5 pounds, 13 ounces. Second son. Johnson is the daughter of Barbara and Henry Johnson of Cairo. Posey is the son of Paris and Tasha Blake of Cairo.
Daughter to Austin Tyler Keith and Carolyn Renee Barker of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:19 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. Name, Chelsea Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Fourth child, first daughter. Mrs. Barker is the former Carolyn Shane, daughter of Jacqueline Briley of Marble Hill and Richard Shane. She is employed by Comfort Care. Barker is the son of Andrea Barker and Jeff Barker of Dexter, Missouri.
