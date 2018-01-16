Births 1/16/18

Mirly

Daughter to Geoffrey Frederick and Bridget Nicholle Mirly of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:35 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. Name, Kynlee Nicholle. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Mirly is the former Bridget Rains, daughter of Danny and Tammy Rains of Chaffee. She is a hairstylist with First Impression-Techniques. Mirly is the son of Mike and Debbie Mirly of Chaffee. He is a cement mason with Fronabarger Concreters.

Arnold

Son to Tyler Joseph and Margery Lynn Arnold of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. Name, John Warren. Weight, 9 pounds, 9 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Arnold is the former Margery Anderson, daughter of Patti Anderson and Bill Anderson of Charleston, Missouri. She is a teacher's aide at St. Vincent de Paul School. Arnold is the son of Toni and Bob Arnold of Cape Girardeau. He is a carpenter with Homes Unlimited.