January 14, 2023

Births 1/15/23

Bradshaw

Daughter to Austin and Lyndsie Bradshaw of Kelso, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:14 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Name, Gracelyn Jane. Weight, 6 pounds 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Bradshaw is the daughter of Doug and Lorie Robert of Scott City. She is a registered nurse at Southeast Cancer Center. Bradshaw is the son of Patty Bradshaw of Kelso and the late Ron Bradshaw. He works for Enterprise Products.

Carver

Daughter to Austin and Hillary Carver of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Name, Charlee Rose. Weight, 8 pounds, 9.7 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Carver is the daughter of Robert and Angie Kutak of McClure, Illinois. She is employed by Midwest Healthcare. Carver is the son of James and Tonia Carver of Fruitland and Elizabeth Carver of McClure. He works at Room Mates Pool & Spa.

Sander

Son to Tyler and Emily Sander of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:52 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. Name, Cordell Joe. Weight, 9 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Sander is the daughter of Lisa Rhodes of Marble Hill and Jeffery Roberts of St. Charles, Missouri. She works at Lighthouse Littles. Sander is the son of Cheryl Rodgers and Randy Sander of Marble Hill. He is employed by Cornerstone Masonry.

