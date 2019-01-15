All sections
RecordsJanuary 15, 2019

Births 1/15/19

Southeast Missourian

Maupin

Son to Arthur and Lindsay Maupin of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 3:53 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. Name, Maddox George. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Maupin is the daughter of Bruce Jansen and Vicki Jansen of Cape Girardeau. She works at Mercy Hospital South. Maupin is the son of Jack Maupin and Debra Maupin of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Power Automedia.

Wills

Son to Coty and Alexa Wills of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. Name, Niklaus Lynn Vanus. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Wills is the daughter of Carmen Smith of Jackson and Richard and Anita Smith of Sedgewickville, Missouri. She is a teacher at the University School for Young Years. Wills is the son of Cindy Bonney and Darrell Jones of Jackson. He is employed by the Jackson Street Department.

Maze

Daughter to Seth and Lindsay Maze of Goreville, Illinois, Southeast Hospital, 9:13 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Name, Amelia James. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Maze is the daughter of Daryl and Nancy McNeely of Jackson. She is a registered nurse at SoutheastHEALTH. Maze is the son of Paul and Julie Maze of Goreville. He is an electrical lineman with Ameren.

Roark

Daughter to Crystal Roark of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:20 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Name, Lorraina Elaine. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Roark is the daughter of Richard Roark and Kristi Roark of Jackson.

French

Daughter to Tyler and Ellen French of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:46 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Name, Annie Jean. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. French is employed by Southeast Hospital. French works for Southeast Missouri State University.

Baker

Daughter to Bradley Baker and Madeline Bryant of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. Name, Margaret Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Bryant is employed by the J.C. Penney Salon. Baker works for Honda.

