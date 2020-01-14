Births 1/14/20

Grojean

Daughter to Matthew and Rachelle Grojean of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 8:34 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Name, Kimbree Leann. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Mrs. Grojean is the daughter of Kaci Schearf of Delta. Grojean is the son of Teresa Breeden and Jack Breeden of Sikeston, Missouri. He is employed by Procter & Gamble.

Scholl

Daughter to Andrew and Krissie Scholl of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:51 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Name, Logan Dahlia. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Scholl is the daughter of Gary Daniel of Jackson. She is the financial director of Blue Sky Community Services. Scholl is the son of Deb and Teddy Scholl of Jackson. He is support coordinator II for Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri.

Willingham

Son to David and Courtney Willingham of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:46 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Name, Colton John Anthony. Weight, 7 pounds, 13.5 ounces. Fourth child, first son. Mrs. Willingham is the daughter of Pam and Tony Cagle of Cape Girardeau. She works for United Parcel Service. Willingham is the son of Pat and John Robert Willingham of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Willingham Outdoor, LLC.

Emmons

Twins to Austin and Tiffany Emmons of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Son Beckett Lane was born at 9:18 a.m., and weighed 6 pounds. Daughter Berklee Kathryne was born at 9:20 a.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Fourth and fifth children; second son and third daughter. Mrs. Emmons is the daughter of Tony Wallman and Sandy Wallman of Marble Hill. Emmons is the son of Duane Emmons and Lori Emmons of Jackson. He is employed by Procter & Gamble.