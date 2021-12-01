Births 1/12/21

Daughter to Justin Anthony and Lindsay Jo Trout of Kansas City, Missouri, Advent Health Shawnee Mission in Merriam, Kansas, 5:13 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Name, Evy Mills. Weight, 9 pounds, 4 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Trout is the former Lindsay Kelley, daughter of Terrence and Kim Kelley of Cape Girardeau. She is a payroll specialist at LSCV CPAs in Kansas City. Trout is the son of Tony and Charlotte Trout of Newton, Illinois. He is a patient services supervisor at Quest Diagnostics in Kansas City.
Son to Steven Brewer and Cheyenne Blue of Oran, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:32 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Name, Colton David. Weight, 5 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Blue is the daughter of Barry Blue of Bowling Green, Kentucky, and Amy Burger of Delta. Brewer is the son of Raylee Brewer and Lisa Brewer of New Madrid, Missouri.
Daughter to Austin Reeves and Karli Gwinn of Fredericktown, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:40 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Name, Chevelle River. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Gwinn is the daughter of Mark Gwinn and Amanda Gwinn of Marquand, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Reeves is the son of Tara Miller of Marquand. He is a diesel mechanic.
Daughter to Daniel Barker and Rebecca McClanahand of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Name, Magnolia Hendrix Grace. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. McClanahand is the daughter of Mary and Stephen "Puggy" Favier of Perryville. She is a registered nurse at Southeast Hospital. Barker is the son of James Barker and Robin Proffer of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is a personal trainer at Simply Fitness.
Son to Dustin Martin and Cherish Roberts of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Name, Lucas Joseph. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Roberts is the daughter of Troy Roberts and Tammi Roberts of Whitewater. She works at the Missouri Veterans Home. Martin is the son of Troy Martin and Chris Martin of Scott City. He is employed by Paving Pros.
Daughter to Travis and Jeniese Boyer of Grassy, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. Name, Laney River Rosalie. Weight, 7 pounds, 8.1 ounces. Sixth child, fourth daughter. Mrs. Boyer is the daughter of Stephen Moyers and Mary Jane Moyers of Jackson. She is a homemaker. Boyer is the son of Stan and Louann Boyer of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is a supervisor at Lenco Inc.
Son to John and Sarah Cundiff of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 8:02 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Name, Knox Wesley. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Cundiff is the daughter of Allen and Joann Wilson of Sparta, Illinois. Cundiff is the son of Rena Cundiff of Sparta.
Daughter to Jake and Macy Dobbelare of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:01 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Name, Alieda Evelyn. Weight, 7 pounds, 6.6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Dobbelare is the daughter of Jeff and Melinda Schnurbusch of Perryville. She is employed by Hair Artistry in Perryville. Dobbelare is the son of Shane and Judy Dobbelare of Perryville. He works for I-55 Logistics LLC.
