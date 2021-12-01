Births 1/12/21

Trout

Daughter to Justin Anthony and Lindsay Jo Trout of Kansas City, Missouri, Advent Health Shawnee Mission in Merriam, Kansas, 5:13 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Name, Evy Mills. Weight, 9 pounds, 4 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Trout is the former Lindsay Kelley, daughter of Terrence and Kim Kelley of Cape Girardeau. She is a payroll specialist at LSCV CPAs in Kansas City. Trout is the son of Tony and Charlotte Trout of Newton, Illinois. He is a patient services supervisor at Quest Diagnostics in Kansas City.

Brewer

Son to Steven Brewer and Cheyenne Blue of Oran, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:32 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Name, Colton David. Weight, 5 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Blue is the daughter of Barry Blue of Bowling Green, Kentucky, and Amy Burger of Delta. Brewer is the son of Raylee Brewer and Lisa Brewer of New Madrid, Missouri.

Reeves

Daughter to Austin Reeves and Karli Gwinn of Fredericktown, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:40 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Name, Chevelle River. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Gwinn is the daughter of Mark Gwinn and Amanda Gwinn of Marquand, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Reeves is the son of Tara Miller of Marquand. He is a diesel mechanic.

Barker

Daughter to Daniel Barker and Rebecca McClanahand of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Name, Magnolia Hendrix Grace. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. McClanahand is the daughter of Mary and Stephen "Puggy" Favier of Perryville. She is a registered nurse at Southeast Hospital. Barker is the son of James Barker and Robin Proffer of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is a personal trainer at Simply Fitness.