Births 1/12/17

Daughter to Kelly C. and Whitney J. Vines of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:03 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. Name, Natalie Loraine. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Vines is the former Whitney Brown, daughter of Curt and Kara Brown of Jackson and Patrick and Mary Ogilvie of Santa Monica, California. Vines is the son of Chris and Pattie Vines of Jackson and Gerald and Melissa Crafton of Evansville, Illinois. He is a member of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 562.
Daughter to Cody Wayne and Ashley Renee Page of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:26 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. Name, Sloane Annalyse. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Page is the former Ashley Livingston, daughter of Kim and Paul Dirnberger of Jackson and Mike Livingston of Advance, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Page is the son of Kenny and Diane Page of Scott City. He is the owner of Page Landscaping.
Son to Jesse J. and Taylor D. Stewart of Oak Ridge, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:17 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. Name, Jonah Edwin. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Stewart is the former Taylor Coe, daughter of Kevin and Kris Coe of Jackson. She is a veterinary assistant at Deer Ridge Animal Hospital. Stewart is the son of Joyce Stewart of Oak Ridge and the late Michael Stewart. He is a surgical/operating room technician at Saint Francis Medical Center.
Daughter to Joshua Caleb and Jennifer Lynn Shands of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. Name, Violet Olivia. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Shands is the former Jennifer Deshazier, daughter of Lynn and Terry Hadley of Jackson. She is a licensed practical nurse at Crosstrails Medical Center. Shands is the son of Melissa and Ronald Shands of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is a self-employed construction worker.
Daughter to Chance Parker Landin and Adriana Linlee Tovar of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:23 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. Name, Cecily Amalia Emmaline. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Third child, first son. Tovar is the daughter of Teresa Tovar of Cape Girardeau and Jose Alfredo Tovar of San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, Mexico. She is a recovery-support aide at Family Counseling Center. Landin is the son of Jo Lynn Parker of Tampa, Kansas, and Lucio Landin of Wichita, Kansas. He is a line cook at Logan's Roadhouse.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.