Births 1/12/17

Stewart

Son to Jesse J. and Taylor D. Stewart of Oak Ridge, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:17 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. Name, Jonah Edwin. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Stewart is the former Taylor Coe, daughter of Kevin and Kris Coe of Jackson. She is a veterinary assistant at Deer Ridge Animal Hospital. Stewart is the son of Joyce Stewart of Oak Ridge and the late Michael Stewart. He is a surgical/operating room technician at Saint Francis Medical Center.

Shands

Daughter to Joshua Caleb and Jennifer Lynn Shands of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. Name, Violet Olivia. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Shands is the former Jennifer Deshazier, daughter of Lynn and Terry Hadley of Jackson. She is a licensed practical nurse at Crosstrails Medical Center. Shands is the son of Melissa and Ronald Shands of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is a self-employed construction worker.

Tovar-Landin

Daughter to Chance Parker Landin and Adriana Linlee Tovar of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:23 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. Name, Cecily Amalia Emmaline. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Third child, first son. Tovar is the daughter of Teresa Tovar of Cape Girardeau and Jose Alfredo Tovar of San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, Mexico. She is a recovery-support aide at Family Counseling Center. Landin is the son of Jo Lynn Parker of Tampa, Kansas, and Lucio Landin of Wichita, Kansas. He is a line cook at Logan's Roadhouse.