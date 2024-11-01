Births 1/11/24

Daughter to Alex and Shawna Pilsner of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 6:05 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. Name, Wrenly. Weight, 8.1 pounds. First child. Mrs. Pilsner is the daughter of Lori Schopp of Cape Girardeau and Randy Valleroy of Cape Girardeau. Pilsner is the son of Robert and Gary Pilsner of Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to William and Amber Malone of Delta, Mercy Hospital Southeast, 8:22 a.m. Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. Name, Madilyn Nicole. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Malone is the daughter of Mark and Debbie LaClair of Marble Hill. She works at Cape Family Medical Clinic. Malone is the son of Cheryl Toombs of Marble Hill. He is a team leader at Sam's Club.
Daughter to Austin and Rylee Hengst of Scott City, Mercy Hospital Southeast, 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Name, Georgia Kate. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hengst is the former Rylee Stroup, daughter of Glendon and Erica Stroup of Scott City.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.