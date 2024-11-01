All sections
RecordsJanuary 13, 2024

Births 1/11/24

Daughter to Alex and Shawna Pilsner of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 6:05 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. Name, Wrenly. Weight, 8.1 pounds. First child. Mrs. Pilsner is the daughter of Lori Schopp of Cape Girardeau and Randy Valleroy of Cape Girardeau. Pilsner is the son of Robert and Gary Pilsner of Cape Girardeau...

Pilsner

Daughter to Alex and Shawna Pilsner of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 6:05 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. Name, Wrenly. Weight, 8.1 pounds. First child. Mrs. Pilsner is the daughter of Lori Schopp of Cape Girardeau and Randy Valleroy of Cape Girardeau. Pilsner is the son of Robert and Gary Pilsner of Cape Girardeau.

Malone

Daughter to William and Amber Malone of Delta, Mercy Hospital Southeast, 8:22 a.m. Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. Name, Madilyn Nicole. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Malone is the daughter of Mark and Debbie LaClair of Marble Hill. She works at Cape Family Medical Clinic. Malone is the son of Cheryl Toombs of Marble Hill. He is a team leader at Sam's Club.

Hengst

Daughter to Austin and Rylee Hengst of Scott City, Mercy Hospital Southeast, 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Name, Georgia Kate. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hengst is the former Rylee Stroup, daughter of Glendon and Erica Stroup of Scott City.

