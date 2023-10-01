Births 1/10/23

Son to Robert Lee and Michaela Paige Sizemore III of Dongola, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:53 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Name, Grayde Allen Charles. Weight, 9 pounds, .01 ounce. Third child, first son. Mrs. Sizemore is the former Michaela Penrod, daughter of Rick Penrod of Dongola and Melodie Penrod of Carterville, Illinois. She works for Sizemore Remodeling. Sizemore is the son of Robert Sizemore Jr. and Tammy Sizemore of Jackson. He is employed by Roto-Rooter.
Son to JaMael Marceise Nelson and Erika Nicole Holloway of Charleston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:27 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Name, Jalen Karter. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Holloway is the daughter of Brandi Housman and Erik Holloway of Sikeston, Missouri. Nelson is the son of Matisha Washington of Charleston and Christopher Nelson of Cairo, Illinois.
