RecordsJanuary 9, 2021
Births 1/10/21
Son to Thomas and Kristin Jeffries of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10:42 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Name, Owen Thomas. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Jeffries is the daughter of Lee Thompson and Tracy Thompson of Cape Girardeau. Jeffries is the son of April Gantz of Shepherdstown, West Virginia. He is employed by Lighthouse Baptist Church.

Jeffries

Son to Thomas and Kristin Jeffries of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10:42 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Name, Owen Thomas. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Jeffries is the daughter of Lee Thompson and Tracy Thompson of Cape Girardeau. Jeffries is the son of April Gantz of Shepherdstown, West Virginia. He is employed by Lighthouse Baptist Church.

Roth

Son to Joseph and Carol Roth of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:09 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. Name, Luke Clayton. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Roth is the daughter of June Schuessler of Uniontown, Missouri, and the late Charles Schuessler. She is a teacher with the Perry County School District. Roth is the son of Ernestine Roth of Wittenberg, Missouri, and the late Melvin Roth. He is parts manager for Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners.

Hall

Son to Markease and Ruth Hall of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:53 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. Name, Markease Manwell Jr. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Hall is the daughter of Vickie and Richard Wallace of Cape Girardeau. She works at Burger King. Hall is the son of Sheila Hall of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Buck

Son to Jordan and Rachael Buck of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 11:05 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. Name, Jensen Raymond. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Buck is the daughter of Kelly Strain and Dan Strain of Cape Girardeau. She is a stay-at-home mom. Buck is the son of Vicki Walker of Pacific, Missouri, and Roger Buck and Cindy Buck of Santa Fe, Missouri. He is employed by Sterling Solutions.

Lawyer

Daughter to Jordan and Courtney Lawyer of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:26 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Name, Charlotte Mae. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Lawyer is the daughter of Brenda Hayes of Newburg, Missouri. Lawyer is the son of Karen Lawyer of Florissant, Missouri, and Ed Lawyer of Hazelwood, Missouri. He works for Associated Electric Cooperative Inc.

Dennison

Son to James and Katie Dennison of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 3:41 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Name, Kason James. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Dennison is the daughter of Dan Farrar and Cindy Farrar of Jackson. Dennis on is the son of Jimmy Dennison and Kathy Dennison of Owensboro, Kentucky.

Births
