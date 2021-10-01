Births 1/10/21

Jeffries

Son to Thomas and Kristin Jeffries of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10:42 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Name, Owen Thomas. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Jeffries is the daughter of Lee Thompson and Tracy Thompson of Cape Girardeau. Jeffries is the son of April Gantz of Shepherdstown, West Virginia. He is employed by Lighthouse Baptist Church.

Roth

Son to Joseph and Carol Roth of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:09 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. Name, Luke Clayton. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Roth is the daughter of June Schuessler of Uniontown, Missouri, and the late Charles Schuessler. She is a teacher with the Perry County School District. Roth is the son of Ernestine Roth of Wittenberg, Missouri, and the late Melvin Roth. He is parts manager for Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners.

Hall

Son to Markease and Ruth Hall of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:53 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. Name, Markease Manwell Jr. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Hall is the daughter of Vickie and Richard Wallace of Cape Girardeau. She works at Burger King. Hall is the son of Sheila Hall of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.