Births 1/10/20

Blessing

Son to Nicholas and Victoria Blessing of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:01 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. Weight, 8 pounds, 1.6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Blessing is the daughter of Timmy Donley of Perryville and Angela Moore of Illinois. Blessing is the son of Bobby and Teresa Blessing of Perryville and Melissa and Owen Sandler of Friedheim. The couple works at TG Missouri.

Davis

Son to Trent and Amanda Davis of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 3:09 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. Name, Asher Presley. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Davis is the daughter of Dale and Susan Nabors of Cape Girardeau. She works at Saint Francis Medical Center. Davis is the son of Trudy Davis of Jennings, Louisiana. He works at Regions Bank.