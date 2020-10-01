All sections
RecordsJanuary 10, 2020

Births 1/10/20

Daughter to Jason and Robyn Lukefahr of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:43 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. Name, Neve Scarlett. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Lukefahr is the daughter of Mark and Glenda Mueller of Perryville. Lukefahr is the son of Wayne Lukefahr of Perryville and Charlotte Colin of Perryville.

Southeast Missourian

Lukefahr

Daughter to Jason and Robyn Lukefahr of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:43 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. Name, Neve Scarlett. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Lukefahr is the daughter of Mark and Glenda Mueller of Perryville. Lukefahr is the son of Wayne Lukefahr of Perryville and Charlotte Colin of Perryville.

Blessing

Son to Nicholas and Victoria Blessing of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:01 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. Weight, 8 pounds, 1.6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Blessing is the daughter of Timmy Donley of Perryville and Angela Moore of Illinois. Blessing is the son of Bobby and Teresa Blessing of Perryville and Melissa and Owen Sandler of Friedheim. The couple works at TG Missouri.

Davis

Son to Trent and Amanda Davis of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 3:09 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. Name, Asher Presley. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Davis is the daughter of Dale and Susan Nabors of Cape Girardeau. She works at Saint Francis Medical Center. Davis is the son of Trudy Davis of Jennings, Louisiana. He works at Regions Bank.

