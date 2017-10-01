All sections
January 10, 2017

Births 1/10/17

Son to Luke Garret and Lotte Ann Johnson of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:14 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. Name, Kade Ryder. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Johnson is the former Lotte Cook, daughter of Renee Cook of Marble Hill and Rick and Cheryl Cook of Marble Hill. She is employed by the Woodland School District. Johnson is the son of John and Bev Johnson of Marble Hill. He is employed by Counters Etc...

Johnson

Son to Luke Garret and Lotte Ann Johnson of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:14 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. Name, Kade Ryder. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Johnson is the former Lotte Cook, daughter of Renee Cook of Marble Hill and Rick and Cheryl Cook of Marble Hill. She is employed by the Woodland School District. Johnson is the son of John and Bev Johnson of Marble Hill. He is employed by Counters Etc.

Giles

Daughter to Tevin Tevonta' Giles and Kayla Elaine Boyd of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. Name, Skylar Elaine. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Boyd is the daughter of Mellanee and Ricky Boyd of Ridgley, Tennessee. Giles is the son of Ronnie and Shondra Smith of Caruthersville, Missouri. Giles and Boyd both work at Sam's Club.

Johnson

Daughter to Clark Lee and Torie Lynne Johnson of Delta, Southeast Hospital, 3:40 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. Name, Caroline Grace. Weight, 7 pounces, 1 ounce. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Johnson is the former Torie Keys, daughter of Marty and Dana Keys of Chaffee, Missouri. She is a financial service representative with the Bank of Advance. Johnson is the son of Elizabeth Johnson of Whitewater. He is a mill technician with SEMO Milling.

Thomason

Son to Hunter and Jessica Thomason of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:09 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. Name, Cameron Lane. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Thomason is the daughter of Michele and Wayne Martin of Chaffee. She is a registered nurse at SoutheastHEALTH. Thomason is the son of Kathy and Jeff Thomason of Chaffee. He is a deckhand with CGB Waterfront Services.

Austin

Daughter to Ryan David and Jennifer Marie Austin of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:56 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. Name, Josephine Rose. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Austin is the former Jennifer Prost, daughter of Rick and Becky Prost. She is a music teacher at Jefferson Elementary School. Austin is the son of Ed and Margaret Austin of Cape Girardeau. He is general manager at Imo's Pizza.

Births
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here.

