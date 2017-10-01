Births 1/10/17

Johnson

Daughter to Clark Lee and Torie Lynne Johnson of Delta, Southeast Hospital, 3:40 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. Name, Caroline Grace. Weight, 7 pounces, 1 ounce. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Johnson is the former Torie Keys, daughter of Marty and Dana Keys of Chaffee, Missouri. She is a financial service representative with the Bank of Advance. Johnson is the son of Elizabeth Johnson of Whitewater. He is a mill technician with SEMO Milling.

Thomason

Son to Hunter and Jessica Thomason of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:09 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. Name, Cameron Lane. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Thomason is the daughter of Michele and Wayne Martin of Chaffee. She is a registered nurse at SoutheastHEALTH. Thomason is the son of Kathy and Jeff Thomason of Chaffee. He is a deckhand with CGB Waterfront Services.

Austin

Daughter to Ryan David and Jennifer Marie Austin of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:56 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. Name, Josephine Rose. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Austin is the former Jennifer Prost, daughter of Rick and Becky Prost. She is a music teacher at Jefferson Elementary School. Austin is the son of Ed and Margaret Austin of Cape Girardeau. He is general manager at Imo's Pizza.