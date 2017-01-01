Births 1/1/17

Daughter to Adam Joseph and Samantha Irene Kutz of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:03 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. Name, Ella Jo. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Kutz is the former Samantha Fritsche, daughter of Lowell and Beverly Fritsche of Frohna, Missouri. She is employed by Saint Frances Medical Center's Weight Loss Solutions. Kutz is the son of Joseph Kutz and Pamela Secrease of Perryville. He is employed by Murray Enterprises.
Son to Clifford Wayne and Jessica Lynn Stacy Jr. of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:08 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. Name, Brendon Louis. Weight, 9 pounds, 15 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Stacy is the former Jessica Stause, daughter of Karen Jansen and Kenny Menz of Leopold, Missouri. Stacy is the son of Wayland and Debbie Stacy of Marble Hill. He is a carpenter.
Daughter to Justin Cole and Jamia Nicole Marks of Jonesboro, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:37 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Name, Harper Kate. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Marks is the former Jamia Lacy, daughter of Carter and Roni Lacy of Jonesboro. Marks is the son of John and Vivian Marks of Alto Pass, Illinois.
Daughter to Dylan Paul Mahnken and Brianna Leigh Carron of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:07 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Name, Ava LeAnn. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Carron is the daughter of Deana Carron and Dennis Carron of Perryville. Mahnken is the son of Jean and Bill Allen of Altenburg, Missouri, and Steve and Sara Mahnken of Perryville.
Son to Blake Michael and Lindsey Michelle Dirnberger of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:35 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Name, Bryson Lane. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Dirnberger is the former Lindsey Amick, daughter of Mark Amick of Scott City and Gail Amick of Chaffee, Missouri. She works in administration for Leet Eyecare. Dirnberger is the son of Kenny and Laverne Dirnberger of New Hamburg, Missouri. He is a supervisor with Orgill.
Son to Corey Terrell and Cassandra Renee Wilson Sr. of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:49 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Name, Christian Nehemiah. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Wilson is the former Cassandra Ivy, daughter of Percy Ivy and Annie Ivy of Charleston, Missouri. She is employed by Procter & Gamble. Wilson is the son of Richard Wilson and Patricia Wilson of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Title Cash.
Son to Trevor Lamont Junious and Robbie Marie Edwards of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. Name, Jason Lamont. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Edwards is the daughter of Rose Lifter of New Madrid, Missouri, and Robert Edwards of Memphis, Tennessee. She is a certified nursing assistant. Junious is the son of Andrea Winters of Tamms, Illinois, and Kenneth Holloway of Chicago. He is a CDL driver.
