Births 1/1/17

Kutz

Daughter to Adam Joseph and Samantha Irene Kutz of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:03 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. Name, Ella Jo. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Kutz is the former Samantha Fritsche, daughter of Lowell and Beverly Fritsche of Frohna, Missouri. She is employed by Saint Frances Medical Center's Weight Loss Solutions. Kutz is the son of Joseph Kutz and Pamela Secrease of Perryville. He is employed by Murray Enterprises.

Stacy

Son to Clifford Wayne and Jessica Lynn Stacy Jr. of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:08 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. Name, Brendon Louis. Weight, 9 pounds, 15 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Stacy is the former Jessica Stause, daughter of Karen Jansen and Kenny Menz of Leopold, Missouri. Stacy is the son of Wayland and Debbie Stacy of Marble Hill. He is a carpenter.

Marks

Daughter to Justin Cole and Jamia Nicole Marks of Jonesboro, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:37 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Name, Harper Kate. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Marks is the former Jamia Lacy, daughter of Carter and Roni Lacy of Jonesboro. Marks is the son of John and Vivian Marks of Alto Pass, Illinois.