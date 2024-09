Records September 7, 2023

Birth 9/7/23

Son to Christopher and Olivia Hartle of Altenburg, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:46 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023. Name, Callen James. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hartle is the daughter of Jim and Kelley Brown of Jackson. She is employed by the Jackson School District. Hartle is the son of Jamie and Catheryn Hartle of Jackson. He works at Mondi...