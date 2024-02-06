Birth 9/26/18

Daughter to Josh and Tara Beussink of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 12:09 a.m. Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Name, Amzie Josephine. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Beussink is the daughter of Jeff Messmer of Jackson and Sherry McCall of Sedgewickville, Missouri. Beussink is the son of Tim and Debbie Beussink.
