All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsSeptember 20, 2022

Birth 9/20/22

Daughter to Clay and Kristy Roth of Uniontown, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:55 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Name, Charlotte Evelyn. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Roth is the daughter of Richard and Lisa Winter of Pocahontas. She works at Chaffee Drug Store. Roth is the son of Dan and Sandy Roth of Farrar, Missouri. He is employed by Bowman Milling Co...

Southeast Missourian
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Roth

Daughter to Clay and Kristy Roth of Uniontown, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:55 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Name, Charlotte Evelyn. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Roth is the daughter of Richard and Lisa Winter of Pocahontas. She works at Chaffee Drug Store. Roth is the son of Dan and Sandy Roth of Farrar, Missouri. He is employed by Bowman Milling Co.

Story Tags
Births

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 10-31-24
RecordsOct. 31
Police report 10-31-24
Fire report 10-31-24
RecordsOct. 31
Fire report 10-31-24
Fire report 10-26-24
RecordsOct. 25
Fire report 10-26-24
Police report 10-26-24
RecordsOct. 25
Police report 10-26-24
Fire report 10-25-24
RecordsOct. 24
Fire report 10-25-24
Police report 10-25-24
RecordsOct. 24
Police report 10-25-24
Fire report 10-19-24
RecordsOct. 19
Fire report 10-19-24
Fire report 10-18-24
RecordsOct. 18
Fire report 10-18-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy