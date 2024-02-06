Birth 9/20/18

Daughter to Wyatt Fisher and Toni Hency of Oran, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:07 p.m. Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. Name, Willow Katherine Dawn. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Hency is the daughter of Kenny and Christy Hency of Oran. Fisher is the son of Vance and Johnna Fisher of Sikeston, Missouri.
