Birth 9/19/19

Son to James Loyd and Justyce Allisen of Bonne Terre, Missouri, Parkland Health Center in Farmington, Missouri, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Name, Graham Parker. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Allisen is the daughter of Michael Allisen Sr. and Suzanne Burns of Bonne Terre, and Mindy and Wayne Sanders of Oak Ridge. Loyd is the son of the late Cecilia Southeren and the late Eddie Loyd of Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
