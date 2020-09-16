All sections
RecordsSeptember 16, 2020

Birth 9/16/20

Southeast Missourian
Renick

Son to Michael and Jessica Renick of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:22 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Name, George Kenneth. Weight, 9 pounds, 2 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Renick is the daughter of Tracy Smith of Cape Girardeau and Kenny McClendon of Clarkesville, Georgia. She is employed by Red Letter Communications. Renick is the son of Donna Renick of Cape Girardeau and the late George Renick. He works for Mississippi River Radio.

Births

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

