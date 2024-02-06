Birth 8/27/19

Daughter to Aubrey Alford and Kayla Thompson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:14 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019. Name, Delilah Renee. Weight, 2 pounds, 12 ounces. Second daughter. Thompson is the daughter of Mark Thompson of Dexter, Missouri, and Penney Eltineer of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Alford is the son of Darline Grebe and Joe Grebe of Cape Girardeau. He works for John Sinclair Nissan...